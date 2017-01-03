News Central Asia (nCa)

Тарик Саиди Ашхабад, 3 января 2017 (nCa) — Дело на самом деле довольно простое: Вы платите за то, чем вы пользуетесь, вы оплачиваете то, что вы согласились оплачивать, и вы платите в должное время. Речь идет о поставках туркменского природного газа в Иран. Этот чисто экономический вопрос приобрел множество неприятных оттенков из-за безответственных заявлений некоторых […]
Featured Story
Iranian penchant for drama, exaggeration complicates situation in gas deal – Turkmenistan issues clarification
Tariq Saeedi Ashgabat, 3 January 2017 (nCa) — The matter was actually quite simple: You pay for what you use, you pay what you agreed to pay, and you pay when you are supposed to pay. We are talking of the Turkmen natural gas supplies to Iran, a purely economic matter that has acquired a […]
Latest
Россия поднимает голову на мировой политической арене –Часть Первая
Житель Центральной Азии 30 декабря 2016 (nCa) — Несмотря на все попытки Запада по подрыву экономического положения всяческими санкциями, Россия похоже приступила к полномасштабному возрождению своей роли противовеса США-Европе на международной политической арене. Конечно, до того момента, пока не станут явными практические результаты инициатив, рано предсказывать дальнейший ход событий. Но Россия уже предприняла ряд шагов, […]
Russia sets ball rolling at international affairs ground – Part One
Resident of Central Asia 30 December 2016 (nCa) — Despite the western attempts to undermine the Russian economy by multiple layers of sanctions, Russia seems to have staged full-scale revival of its role as a counterweight to US-Europe tandem at the international political arena. Of course, it is too early to predict the future course […]
Kashmir’s hidden uprising — We know the Kashmir crisis. Or do we?
Jean Dreze A historic popular uprising is happening in Kashmir, but the Indian public is barely aware of it. I was unaware of it myself before I went there in October and travelled across the Kashmir Valley. I had read, of course, about some sort of “shutdown” happening there since early July, and also about […]
Delay in completion of Garlyk plant hurts reputation, economic outlook of Belarus
Ashgabat, 26 December 2016 (nCa) — Belarus is working on a mega project in Turkmenistan – Potash mining and processing complex at Garlyk area of Lebap province. DPM Ereshov (industries) reported Friday during the cabinet meeting that Belarus had promised to deliver the project by 31 March 2017. He said that the ground structures will […]
Задержки в завершении проекта строительства Гарлыкскогокомбината вредят репутации и экономическим перспективам Беларуси
Ашхабад, 26 декабря2016 (nCa) — Беларусь работает над реализацией в Туркменистане мега-проекта строительствагорно-обогатительного комплекса по производству калийных удобрений в ГарлыкскомэтрапеЛебапскоговелаята. Как сообщил на заседании Кабинета министров в пятницу вице-премьер Эрешов, белорусская сторона обещала завершить проект к 31 марта 2017 года. Все работы по наземным объектам будут завершены до 1 февраля 2017 года, по подземным – […]
Analysis: Assassination of Russian ambassador in Turkey
Tariq Saeedi Ashgabat, 21 December 2016 (nCa) — Circumstantial evidence is emerging already that the man who pulled the trigger in the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Turkey was linked to FETO. There are ample reasons to believe that Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, the police lieutenant who fired eleven shots this Monday at an art […]
Анализ: УбийствоРоссийскогоПославТурции
ТарикСаиди Ашхабад, 21 декабря 2016 (nCa) — Уже обнаружены косвенные доказательства, свидетельствующие о связи убийцы Посла России в Турции с организацией ФЕТО. Достаточно оснований для предположений о том, что лейтенант полиции МевлютМертАлтынташ, совершивший одиннадцать выстрелов в этот понедельник на художественной выставке в Анкаре, из которых девять попали в посла России Андрея Карлова, безусловно, являлся […]
Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ban Tanosborn In 1898, incited by a yellow press (the Hearst gang) and aspiring American imperialists, the American public was clamoring for war after the Maine’s sinking in Havana’s harbor. The cry then was, “Remember the Maine! To Hell with Spain!” which allowed sacrificing an old and decrepit despot to surrender its colonial booty (Cuba, […]
Challenges and Response of our New Military Leadership
General Mirza Aslam Beg Former COAS, Pakistan Email: friendswriteup@hotmail.com Pakistan is passing through very turbulent times, demanding from our new military leadership deep reflection, to evolve policies and plans to face the challenges. The change of command has taken place in a routine manner. The outgoing COAS gave full advantage to the incoming COAS to […]
National Day of Kazakhstan celebrated in Ashgabat
Ashgabat, 17 December 2016 (nCa) — The embassy of Kazakhstan in Ashgabat hosted Friday a reception to mark the 25th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan. Ambassador Orman Nurbayev said in his speech that because of the forward looking policies of the president of Kazakhstan and the solidarity between the government and the people, the […]
Economic stability in Asia and the Pacific provides opportunities to make progress on productivity and inclusiveness
Dr.Shamshad Akhtar Against the backdrop of a sluggish global economy, lacklustre trade growth, and uncertainty in major economies, countries of the Asia-Pacific region continued to push ahead at an estimated 4.9per cent in 2016. Indeed, it is encouraging to note that the region continues to lead in global economic growth, mainly bolstered by the ongoing […]
Экономическая стабильность в Азиатско-Тихоокеанском регионе открывает возможности для достижения прогресса в области производительности и инклюзивности
Д-р Шамшад Ахтар На фоне вялого роста мировой экономики, невысоких темпов роста торговли и неопределенности в странах, занимающих ведущие позиции в экономическом отношении, государства Азиатско-Тихоокеанского региона продолжили продвигаться вперед: по имеющимся оценкам, темпы их экономического роста в 2016 году составили 4,9 процента. В этой связи можно с удовлетворением отметить, что регион по-прежнему является лидером в […]
- Economic stability in Asia and the Pacific provides opportunities to make progress on productivity and inclusiveness
- Экономическая стабильность в Азиатско-Тихоокеанском регионе открывает возможности для достижения прогресса в области производительности и инклюзивности
- Транспорт – один из ключевых секторов для продвижения Азиатско-Тихоокеанского региона к устойчивости
- Transport – a pivotal sector in Asia and the Pacific’s journey to sustainability
- More than $15,000 worth of prizes, trophies & scholarships for WOAW Week 2017
- Общество охраны природы Туркменистана
nCa Urdu Section
پاکستان کے حالات حاضرہ پر تبصرہ
جنرل مرزا اسلم بیگ کا انٹرویو سوال : بھارت کنٹرول لائن اور ورکنگ بائنڈری پر دہشت گردی کا مرتکب ہو رہا ہے۔ادھر افغان حکومت بھی الزامات لگائے جا رہی ہے۔ ان حالات میں کراچی آپریشن کا منطقی انجام کیا ہوگا’ کیونکہ کراچی آپریشن کے نتیجے میں دہشت گردی کے ساتھ سیاسی الجھائو بھی پیدا ہو […]
بھارت کی دھمکیوں کا جواب ہمارے پاس موجود ہے
جنرل مرزا اسلم بیگ سابق چیف آف آرمی سٹاف پاکستان Email: friendsfoundation@live.co.uk آج ہم یوم دفاع کی پچاسویں سالگرہ منا رہے ہیں لیکن ہمارا ملک اندرونی و بیرونی خطرات کی زد میں ہے۔ایک طرف ہم مغربی سرحدوں پردہشت گردی کے خلاف جنگ لڑ رہے ہیں تو دوسری جانب بھارت نےمغربی سرحدوں پر بلاجواز کشیدگی […]
پاکستان اور افغانستان کی قومی سلامتی کے تقاضے
جنرل مرزا اسلم بیگ سابق چیف آف آرمی سٹاف پاکستان Email” friendsfoundation@live.co.uk پاکستان اور افغانستان کے مابین ڈیورنڈ لائن کو بین الاقوامی سرحد کی حیثیت حاصل ہے لیکن یہ لائن کبھی بھی چالیس ملین پختون قوم‘ جس کا تقریبأ ساٹھ فیصدپاکستان میں مقیم ہے‘ کو تقسیم نہیں کرسکی۔یہی تاریخی حقیقت ہے کہ پختون اکثریت افغانستا […]
Who is Who Turkmenistan 2015 launched
We are pleased to announce the launch of Who is Who Turkmenistan 2015. This publications contains the complete list and biographies of deputy prime ministers and ministers, list of the heads of armed forces and law enforcement agencies, heads of other major organizations, and other useful information about the system and structure of the government […]
بروقت شادی کی تاکید کی حکمت
نور العین شا دی سنت نبیﷺ ہے،اور اسلا م میں لڑکی کے بالغ ہوتے ھی حکم شادی ھے۔ لیکن آج کل کی صورت حال اور بد لتے ہوے معاشرے اور سوچ نے بہت کچھ تبد یل کر دیا ہے ۔ لڑ کیوں کے لیے اب اعلیٰ تعلیم ضروری قرار دی جاتی ہے کیو نکہ آگے […]
nCa Publications
- Who is Who Turkmenistan 2015 $120.00
-
Economic Strategy of Turkmenistan
$50.00
News Bulletin
Turkmenistan News Bulletin, in circulation since 2000, is a comprehensive source of information about Turkmenistan.
Issued Monday thru Friday except public holidays, it is sent in Word format as attachment to email and combines our own reporting and analysis with material from open sources.
For four weeks of free trial subscription (no risk, no obligations) please contact us at news.asia (at) gmail.com
Subscribe to our News Bulletin.