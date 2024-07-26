Launch of ePacket CAINIAO in Kazakhstan is a major step in E-commerce

nCa Report

The official ceremony of launching the ePacket CAINIAO postal channel to Kazakhstan recently took place at the Khorgos Dry Port International Logistics Park.

ePacket Plus is an advanced logistics service specially designed to track and deliver parcels from Chinese trading platforms to Kazakhstan. This service meets modern logistics standards and is aimed at the growing e-commerce market between both countries.

In the past, all parcels were delivered to Kazakhstan via intermediate countries. Now, parcels will be delivered directly to Kazakhstan, which will significantly reduce delivery time and improve customer service. This achievement is the result of hard work and fruitful cooperation, including with Cainiao, aimed at reducing delivery time and improving service for consumers.

ePacket Plus is designed for leading e-commerce platforms and is available to a wide range of users. Parcels sent through this service are delivered to post offices and parcel terminals throughout Kazakhstan, providing maximum convenience for recipients.

Products from Chinese marketplaces delivered via ePacket Plus can be delivered by both air and land transport, which significantly speeds up the delivery process and provides the ability to track parcels in real time. In the future, it is considered to increase the maximum weight of parcels to 20 kg, which will expand the range of products available to Kazakhstani buyers and improve business conditions.

— We are proud that, together with our partners, Kazpost JSC is becoming a full-fledged participant in the cross-border e-commerce market, because all our efforts are aimed at supporting our consumers in order to provide them with access to the extensive opportunities of global marketplaces, — noted Semyon Pak, Managing Director for International Business at Kazpost JSC.

— The launch of the E-Packet CAINIAO postal channel in Kazakhstan is important for us and our partners. We are confident that our cooperation with Kazpost JSC will significantly improve opportunities for Kazakhstani consumers and businesses. We aim to provide high-quality logistics services and prompt delivery, which will become the basis for the further development of e-commerce between China and Kazakhstan, — emphasized Wang Zheng, General Manager for the CIS Region of Cainiao Group.

Song Xiang, CEO of international logistics company Horgos, said that “the opening of this line can improve customs clearance efficiency, reduce operating costs for e-commerce enterprises in China and Kazakhstan, and provide a stable and convenient logistics channel.”

Earlier, JSC Kazpost and China Postal Express & Logistics Co. LTD, the postal operator of the People’s Republic of China, signed an agreement aimed at improving the conditions for the delivery of goods between the two countries through the ePacket Plus service, namely, the postal operators of the two countries reached a historic agreement to reduce tariffs for delivery services. /// nCa, 26 July 2024 [cross post from Kazinform – originally published at https://www.inform.kz/ru/kazpochta-zapustila-noviy-pochtoviy-kanal-e-packet-cainiao-v-kazahstan-301214]