UN Human Rights Office initiates discussion on recommendations provided to Turkmenistan within the 4th cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR)

Following the receipt and acceptance of Universal Periodic Review recommendations by Turkmenistan, the UN Office for Human Rights in Central Asia (OHCHR) this week emphasized the importance of using these recommendations as a roadmap for enhancing legislation, implementing human rights programmes and making progress on the enjoyment of human rights for all in Turkmenistan.

On 22 July OHCHR, in collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UN RCO), organized a briefing on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) for Turkmenistan, following the publication of a matrix of the recommendations (https://www.ohchr.org/en/hr-bodies/upr/tm-index ). The UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Mr. Dmitry Shlapachenko, highlighted the significant role of the UPR in promoting the Sustainable Development Agenda, peace and security, and human rights at the country level. He also stressed that the UN encourages a coordinated and comprehensive approach to implementing the UPR recommendations. The UN system in Turkmenistan is ready to provide comprehensive support in applying such an approach, as the accepted recommendations cover issues relevant to all UN agencies.

On 23 July, the UN Human Rights Office conducted a seminar looking at practical experiences in implementing UPR recommendations for members of the Inter-Agency Commission working on Turkmenistan’s human rights and international humanitarian law obligations. During the workshop, the UN Human Rights Office shared best practices from other countries. Participants discussed practical approaches to developing a Roadmap for the implementation of the recommendations.

“The recommendations cover a wide range of issues, including non-discrimination, freedom from torture, the right to a fair trial, strengthening national human rights institutions and the improvement of human rights for groups in vulnerable situations” said Bogner during the seminar.

During the 4th cycle of the UPR conducted in November 2023, Turkmenistan accepted 146 out of 228 recommendations. In February, it also received recommendations from the UN Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, following the submission of its sixth periodic national report. https://www.ohchr.org/en/hr-bodies/upr/uprcycle4
///nCa, 25 July 2024 (in cooperation with the Regional Office for Central Asia Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for human rights)

 

