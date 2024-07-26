Turkmenistan and Türkiye plan high and highest level visits this year

On July 26, 2024, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Türkiye Mekan Ishangulyev met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Ayşe Berris Ekinci.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the planned visits and meetings at the highest and high levels this year.

The issues of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in the fuel and energy sector were thoroughly considered. Along with this, ways to increase the volume of trade and economic partnership, the implementation of promising joint projects in the fields of energy and transport were discussed.

In addition, issues of holding joint events on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Eastern literature Magtymguly Fragi were discussed.

The parties also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda. ///nCa, 26 July 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)