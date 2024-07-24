Social Support for Women in Turkmenistan: UNFPA Conducts Training Workshop for Specialists

From July 8th to 12th, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan held a five-day workshop dedicated to providing social support to women and families facing difficult life situations.

The goal of the event was to train social workers and psychologists in providing social services and psychological counseling to women and families from vulnerable groups. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan and facilitated coordination among social work professionals.

The workshop was organized within the framework of the National Action Plan on Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025 and contributed to enhancing the capacity of social workers in the field of gender equality. Participants also discussed ensuring the quality of services provided in accordance with the Law of Turkmenistan “On Social Services.”

“It is very important that we make efforts, change ourselves, and change our environment. It is important to promote values such as respect for each other, support, and equal treatment of women and girls in the family and society, and to encourage the achievements and successes of girls and women. Such work needs to be carried out among both men and women. By promoting gender equality in relationships, in our families, and in society, we create a society in which everyone feels valued and needed. By considering the contribution of each person, we create an economically strong and socially protected society,” noted one of the workshop participants.

The workshop was attended by over 70 people, including representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy, the National Red Crescent Society, the Keyik Okara public association, as well as social work specialists.

This workshop represents a significant step in strengthening social protection and promoting gender equality in Turkmenistan. UNFPA will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women and families in the country. ///UNFPA, 22 July 2024