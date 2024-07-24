News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Social Support for Women in Turkmenistan: UNFPA Conducts Training Workshop for Specialists

Social Support for Women in Turkmenistan: UNFPA Conducts Training Workshop for Specialists

By

From July 8th to 12th, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan held a five-day workshop dedicated to providing social support to women and families facing difficult life situations.

The goal of the event was to train social workers and psychologists in providing social services and psychological counseling to women and families from vulnerable groups. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan and facilitated coordination among social work professionals.

The workshop was organized within the framework of the National Action Plan on Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025 and contributed to enhancing the capacity of social workers in the field of gender equality. Participants also discussed ensuring the quality of services provided in accordance with the Law of Turkmenistan “On Social Services.”

“It is very important that we make efforts, change ourselves, and change our environment. It is important to promote values such as respect for each other, support, and equal treatment of women and girls in the family and society, and to encourage the achievements and successes of girls and women. Such work needs to be carried out among both men and women. By promoting gender equality in relationships, in our families, and in society, we create a society in which everyone feels valued and needed. By considering the contribution of each person, we create an economically strong and socially protected society,” noted one of the workshop participants.

The workshop was attended by over 70 people, including representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy, the National Red Crescent Society, the Keyik Okara public association, as well as social work specialists.

This workshop represents a significant step in strengthening social protection and promoting gender equality in Turkmenistan. UNFPA will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women and families in the country. ///UNFPA, 22 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. UNFPA and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan join their efforts for the strengthening social services and support to families
  2. UNFPA and UNICEF conducted a training for social workers to provide psychological assistance to women as part of the MICS7 survey
  3. UNDP and UNFPA support Turkmenistan in developing the Special Courses for Civil Servant on Gender-Responsive Governance 
  4. Empowering women and girls with the Support line on reproductive rights and health counseling in the context of a global pandemic
  5. USAID and UNFPA cooperate to Strengthen Families in Turkmenistan
  6. UNICEF in Turkmenistan Commends all Women on the Frontline of the Pandemic on International Women’s Day
  7. Turkmen Specialists Share Expertise on Maternal Health at UNFPA Meeting in Kazakhstan
  8. On International Women’s Day UN and partners call for empowering women and girls in Turkmenistan
  9. Elimination of violence against women and girls – 16 days of activism led by UN in Turkmenistan
  10. Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus Meeting Concludes with Pivotal Commitments to Digital, Social, and Environmental Innovation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan