Turkmenistan Accredits Afghan Diplomat as Charge d’affaires of Afghanistan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov handed Afazal Muhammad Sabir a document on his accreditation in Turkmenistan as Charge d’affaires of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The Afghan diplomat has been representing his country in Ashgabat for a number of years.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the practical implementation of joint large-scale energy, transport and infrastructure international projects.

Key projects discussed included the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, power transmission and fiber-optic lines along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route, and the construction of railways connecting the two nations.///nCa, 26 July 2024

 

