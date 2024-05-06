Deserts in Central Asia – Part One

nCa Report

There are some 14 territories and areas in Central Asia that are categorized as deserts. Some of them are in this category mainly for technical reasons and one of them should not have existed at all.

The total area of deserts in Central Asia comes to about 1.5 million square km. This should be taken as an approximation because some territories overlap at some points and the area of the deserts is also not rigidly stable.

Deserts in Central Asia

Desert Country Area 1 Aral Karakum Kazakhstan 40000 square km 2 Aralkum Desert Uzbekistan / Kazakhstan Youngest (and most unwanted) desert in the world [1] 3 Barsuki Kazakhstan Greater Barsuki about 2400 square km (unconfirmed) Lesser Barsuki about 800 square km (unconfirmed) 4 Betpak-Dala Kazakhstan 75000 square km 5 Karagiye Kazakhstan 40 kilometres long karst trench close to the Caspian Sea [2] 6 Karakum Turkmenistan 350000 square km 7 Kazakh semi-desert Kazakhstan 678400 square km 8 Kyzylkum Uzbekistan / Uzbekistan 298000 square km 9 Mirzachoʻl Uzbekistan 10000 square km [3] 10 Moiynkum Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan 37500 square km 11 Ryn Kazakhstan / Russia 40000 square km 12 Saryesik-Atyrau Kazakhstan [4] 13 Taukum Kazakhstan 10000 square km

[1] – Aralkum Desert is the youngest in the world. It appeared circa 1960 on the seabed once occupied by Aral Sea. It is full of toxic waste dumped during the soviet era. Its size keeps changing depending on the inflow of water into the Aral. If the efforts to rehabilitate the Aral Sea eventually succeed, the scientists believe that the Aralkum Desert may shrink considerably or disappear altogether.

[2] – Karst is a type of landscape where the dissolving of the bedrock has created sinkholes, sinking streams, caves, springs, and other characteristic features. Karst is associated with soluble rock types such as limestone, marble, and gypsum.

[3] – Geographically Mirzachoʻl Steppe is a south-eastern extension of the Kyzyl Kum desert. loess plain. With consistent efforts since the end of the 19th century, Mirzachoʻl has been transforming from a desert into a highly productive agricultural area. Today it is a major producer of cotton and grain in Uzbekistan, with cultivation on over 500000 hectares of land. Guliston and Yangiyer, both in Sirdaryo Region, are the main population centers in Mirzachoʻl Steppe.

Loess is an aeolian sediment produced by wind-blown silt deposition, usually in the size range of 20-50 micrometers. It consists of Twenty percent or less clay and the equilibrium of sand and silt components that are loosely cemented by calcium carbonate. Therefore, the loess plains are flat regions covered by such deposits. This helps to make farmland very fertile.

[4] – Saryesik-Atyrau ia a sand desert, relatively ecologically healthy with little erosion. Great number of small lakes and ponds and occasional grasslands, that support a varied animal and bird population.

© Mukhiddin Juliev – Research Gate

The deserts in Central Asia defy a clear-cut categorization. Some of them are host to a number of unique, sometimes endangered, flora and fauna. That is why we cannot categorize them just as deserts and treat them entirely as deserts.