Turkmenistan and EU Explore Deeper Ties in Transport

Turkmenistan and the European Union are strengthening their partnership, with a particular focus on transportation. This was highlighted during an informal meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium S. Palvanov and Taneli Lahti, Head of the Cabinet of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships.

The officials discussed a range of existing bilateral and multilateral projects and explored new avenues for cooperation. Transportation emerged as a key area of focus, with both sides acknowledging the growing importance of bilateral cooperation within the broader context of Central Asia-EU relations.

A significant development discussed was the upcoming launch of a coordination platform in Turkmenistan. This ministerial-level platform will bring together transport ministers from Central Asian countries and the EU, facilitating closer cooperation and joint initiatives in the sector.

The agreement on the establishment of a Coordination Platform was reached during the Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity in January this year. The platform will monitor progress, enhance cooperation, and ensure that development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor stays on track. ///nCa, 26 July 2024