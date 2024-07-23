Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan and Keyik Okara public organization provided schoolbags with school stationary for vulnerable families

News Central Asia (nCa)

The public organization Keyik Okara, with the support of the Israeli Embassy in Turkmenistan, provided school backpacks with school supplies for children from socially vulnerable families, large families, families with disabled children, unemployed single mothers, and low-income families.

In total, the representative office of the Israeli Embassy in Turkmenistan provided 77 school backpacks with school supplies.

Families were invited to the office of the NGO “Keyik Okara” and in a solemn ceremony the children were presented with school backpacks with school supplies.

The public organization “Keyik Okara” and the recipients of the gifts express gratitude for the attention and care of the Israeli Embassy in Turkmenistan and hope for further cooperation and support. /// Keyik okara public organization, 23 July 2024

Here are some photos from the event:

