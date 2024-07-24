Turkmenistan, FAO Discuss Project to Bolster Ecosystems and Agriculture

An interdepartmental meeting in the hybrid format in Ashgabat brought together representatives from Turkmenistan’s environmental and agricultural sectors, scientific institutions, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The meeting focused on developing a joint action plan for an FAO sub-project. This project aims to support ecosystems and promote natural solutions in Turkmenistan’s agriculture sector. Ultimately, the goal is to enhance the resilience of biodiversity and agricultural production in the face of climate change.

FAO Natural Resources Specialist Evetta Zenina, joining virtually, presented the project’s national plan for Turkmenistan. Her presentation highlighted eco-friendly practices that benefit both natural and agricultural landscapes, including aquatic ecosystems. To showcase these techniques, pilot sites will be established near the Amu Darya River, with Lebap province serving as the initial focus area.

According to Kaan Basharan from FAO, the project offers intersectoral cooperation, long-term planning, landscape management, real-time digital monitoring, harmonization of technical and technological frameworks, and the formation of sustainable socio-economic ecosystems.

This Turkmenistan project is part of the broader Cawln regional program launching in Central Asia next year. Each country will focus on its specific needs. For example, Kazakhstan aims to restore pastures, while Kyrgyzstan prioritizes improving forest lands.

The five-year program will be funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), with a two-year preparatory period for countries to develop their project proposals.

The program is aimed at increasing the sustainability of the agro-food landscapes of Central Asia through the reclamation and improvement of ecosystems.

Its tasks are to improve the condition of irrigated and cultivated lands, pastures, and the promotion of so-called ecosystem services, digital and GIS technologies.

The project will primarily impact the basins of three major rivers: the Amu Darya, Panj, and Zeravshan. These areas could potentially host local sub-projects with diverse donor involvement. Such sub-projects could involve scientific and practical work on smaller rivers, reservoirs, and their catchments.

The meeting yielded specific proposals for the project’s content. A key focus area emerged: the conservation and restoration of tugai forests along the Amu Darya River. These unique forests are threatened by reduced flooding.

The Turkmen side also emphasized the importance of incorporating precision agriculture and resource-saving practices for long-term sustainability.

This project builds upon Turkmenistan’s existing collaboration with FAO under the Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025. Through this framework, Turkmenistan has participated in various regional projects across Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Turkey. These projects addressed crucial issues such as controlling locusts and wheat rust diseases through breeding resistant varieties, reducing food loss and waste, developing fisheries and aquaculture, implementing integrated environmental management for arid and saline landscapes.

Furthermore, in May 2024, the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture signed new project documents with FAO. These projects focus on “Capacity building for climate-resilient water management” and “Development of digital solutions for sustainable pasture management”.

///nCa, 24 July 2024