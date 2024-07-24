Turkmen athletes arrive in Paris for the Olympic Games

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Turkmen Olympic delegation arrived in Paris on July 23rd to participate in the 2024 Summer Games, taking place from July 26th to August 11th.

A warm welcome awaited them at the airport, with Ambassador Maksat Chariyev, embassy staff, representatives of the France-Turkmenistan Friendship Association, Olympic volunteers, and Turkmen and French youth all present. Bread and salt, a traditional Turkmen gesture of hospitality, were offered, and the female athletes received bouquets of flowers.

This emotional and supportive reception highlighted the significance of their participation on this global stage. The warm welcome undoubtedly motivated the athletes and bolstered their determination to excel in their respective sports. The 19-member delegation will compete in judo, weightlifting, swimming, and athletics.

The Olympic Games, held every four years, unite the world’s best athletes. A celebratory send-off ceremony for the Turkmen team was held in Ashgabat’s Olympic village before their departure for Paris. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to France

Here are some photos from welcome ceremony:

 

