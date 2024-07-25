News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Pakistan and Turkmenistan for Expediting TAPI Pipeline Project: Resolved for Continuous Engagement

Pakistan and Turkmenistan for Expediting TAPI Pipeline Project: Resolved for Continuous Engagement

By

Federal Minister for Petroleum of Pakistan Dr Musadik Malik held a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mr. Rashid Meredov who is on a two day visit to Pakistan accompanied by Turkmen delegation including Mr.Ata Haljanov, head of International economic cooperation division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Mr. Eziz Nazarov, head of legal department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Mr. Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board and CEO, TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd, Mr. Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Mr. Eldar Permanov, third secretary of the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

Additional secretary Hasan Yousafzai, Joint Secretary Shahbaz Tahir, MD Inter State Gas System Limited Nadeem Bajwa were also present at the occasion.

Federal Minister Dr Musadik Malik welcomed the Turkmen delegation and expressed his gratitude for the hospitality offered by the Turkmen side during his last visit to Turkmenistan.

The visit of Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan marks a significant milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, remarked Dr Musadik Malik.

TAPI pipeline project will lower energy costs, which can boost industrial growth, create jobs, and foster economic development. Reliable and affordable energy supplies are vital for industrial sectors and overall economic stability. This project, aimed at fostering economic integration and energy security, has witnessed substantial progress through collaborative efforts and resolved continuous engagement among both the countries, he said.

He further added that Pakistan is fully committed to this project which is significant for regional energy cooperation and infrastructure development.

Rashid Meredov expressed his profound appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the Pakistani side.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO Tapi Pipeline Company Limited mentioned that with the special interest of Petroleum Minister and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) TAPI has seen significant progress and is on the right track.
Speaking on the developments, officials from both Pakistan and Turkmenistan emphasized the project’s strategic importance in enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic growth, and meeting the energy demands of participating nations.

They underscored their commitment to continued cooperation and mutual support to overcome any remaining challenges. Continuous diplomatic efforts and political commitments are beneficial for ensuring a conducive environment for project advancement.

The TAPI project remains a testament to the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, reflecting shared goals of regional stability and prosperity through sustainable energy solutions. /// Press Information Department, Government of Pakistan, 24 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Pakistan is committed to TAPI project, says Federal Minister for Petroleum
  2. TAPI Gas Pipeline Project is on Track as Pakistan, Turkmenistan Agree to Speed Up Construction
  3. Turkmen Energy Officials is on visit to Pakistan – TAP and TAPI projects under spotlight
  4. Pakistan extends special investment shield for TAPI project
  5. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Progress on TAPI Gas Pipeline Project
  6. Afghanistan is ready to start work on the TAPI gas pipeline project
  7. TAPI gas pipeline project: Two govts agree to continue work despite decline in ADB interest
  8. Ambassador Movlamov: Pakistan is a strategic partner in the implementation of the TAPI project
  9. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discuss the start of the practical implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project
  10. Pakistan offers a route to bring Turkmen energy resources to world markets
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan