Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan Discuss New Investment Fund, Transport Links, and Textile Collaboration

On 26 July 2024, the VI meeting of the intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in a narrow and expanded format was in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting in a narrow format, negotiations were held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic – Minister of Water Management, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobayev and head of the delegation – Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov, where topical issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Then the meeting of the commission continued in an expanded format.

Trade between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan has surged sevenfold in the past four years, reaching $64 million in 2023. To further expand economic ties, both countries explored new avenues for cooperation.

Kyrgyzstan has proposed establishing a bonded zone in Turkmenistan to enhance trade infrastructure and facilitate e-commerce. Additionally, the country is seeking preferential tariffs for its carriers transporting goods through Turkmenistan and visa simplifications for Kyrgyz drivers. These measures are expected to significantly increase bilateral trade.

The parties also stressed that Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have significant potential in the transport and logistics sector due to their geographical location.

In particular, the launch of a transport corridor from China through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan using the capabilities of the Turkmenbashi seaport will provide access to the Caspian Sea and Russia, opening up new economic opportunities for both countries.

In addition, the meeting participants noted the need to continue work on the creation of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Development Fund as one of the mechanisms for linking business circles of both countries and stimulating the creation of joint ventures.

Bakyt Torobayev noted that light industry is one of the key sectors of the Kyrgyz economy and stressed the importance of further steps to identify joint projects. He suggested combining the high quality of Turkmen textiles with the capabilities of the Kyrgyz garment industry and continuing the exchange of advanced technologies and experience in agriculture, as well as implementing joint scientific projects and cooperation in animal husbandry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the project for the construction of a resort in Cholpon-Ata, as well as projects in the fields of hydropower, health, education and culture.

In turn, the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, Annageldy Saparov, expressed confidence that the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, based on the historical, cultural, spiritual and linguistic commonalities of the two peoples, will contribute to the fruitful development of their relations.

The reports of the heads of the relevant state bodies of both sides on the state and prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, trade and tourism were also heard.

Following the session, the final protocol was adopted, and a ceremony was held to exchange signed documents related to the import of electricity from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan in 2025. ///nCa, 26 July 2024 (based on a press release issued by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic)