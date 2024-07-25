Kazakhstan Sees Fourfold Increase in Turkmen Tourists

News Central Asia (nCa)

Kazakhstan witnessed a significant surge in tourism from Turkmenistan in 2023, with visitor numbers quadrupling to approximately 20,000. This was announced by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Sports and Tourism Yermek Marzhikpayev during a meeting with Turkmen Ambassador Batyr Rejepov on 22 July 2024.

Kazakhstan’s diverse landscape and abundant resources have fostered the growth of various tourism sectors, including eco, ethno, agro, business, and adventure tourism. Minister Marzhikpayev proposed enhancing tourism collaboration between the two nations, encouraging Turkmen tourism companies to participate in Kazakh exhibitions.

Focusing on sports cooperation, the Minister congratulated Turkmenistan on Ashgabat being named the “City of new sports opportunities of the CIS” and expressed Kazakhstan’s support for the country’s sports development.

Ambassador Rejepov outlined several initiatives to strengthen sports and tourism ties between the two countries and proposed signing a sports memorandum of understanding.

Concluding the meeting, the minister invited the Ambassador to attend the opening ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games. ///nCa, 25 July 2024

 

