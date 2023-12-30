Turkmenistan Announces Motto for 2024 Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has approved “Treasure of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” as the official motto for Turkmenistan in 2024. This announcement came during an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on 29 December 2023.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Speaker of the Parliament, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, read out the Resolution of the Mejlis on declaring 2024 the year of the “Treasure of the wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”.

“In accordance with the Decree adopted by the President of Turkmenistan, preparations are underway for a wide celebration in 2024 at the global level of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker and poet of the East, Magtymguly Fragi. The activities carried out in our country to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the poet Magtymguly Fragi, together with the international community, are important in studying the rich and priceless literary heritage of our poet-thinker, who earned his place in the golden fund of world literature,” the Resolution says.

The chosen motto resonates with the title of President Berdimuhamedov’s poem, “Pähim-paýhas ummany Magtymguly Pyragy” (Treasure of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi).

Continuing a national tradition, each year in Turkmenistan is dedicated to a specific theme reflected in the official motto. The outgoing year 2023 carried the theme “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar,” highlighting the emphasis on youth development.

2024 will witness a series of national and international events honoring Magtymguly’s 300th anniversary. Notably, TURKSOY has declared this year “The Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world Magtymguly Fragi”. Furthermore, the collection of Magtymguly’s manuscripts has been inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register, and the anniversary date itself has been included in the list of UNESCO anniversaries for 2024-2025. ///nCa, 30 December 2023