Registration for the Turkmenistan Investment Forum is now open

The registration for the Turkmenistan Investment Forum, which will take place on September 19-20, 2024, in Ashgabat, on the eve of the 33rd Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence, is now open.

https://tif-turkmenistan.com/en/registration

The Forum is organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

TIF 2024 is intended to become the leading international event to attract investment in Turkmenistan’s economy, discuss key issues related to implementing new investment projects, and further develop international cooperation. Top-level CEOs, experts, and representatives of the leading national and international oil and gas, energy, construction, transport, and communications companies will attend the Forum. Major global financial institutions, banks, international organizations, and research centers will also be represented at TIF 2024.

The vast resource potential of Turkmenistan will be the focus of the upcoming Forum, where the senior management of the state-owned companies will present extensive opportunities for attracting foreign direct investment in various sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan.

The forum will cover several key themes, including the role of digital advancements in sustainable development, environmental sustainability initiatives, enhancing infrastructure for economic connectivity, and diversifying agriculture, industrial sectors, and public-private partnerships. Separate sessions will focus on the circular economy, green economy, and improving transport connectivity, alongside an exhibition highlighting Turkmenistan’s economic achievements.

Visa support will be provided to all delegates traveling to Ashgabat.

The Organizing Committee will arrange meetings with senior management of Turkmenistan’s oil & gas, banking, financial, chemical, transport, and energy sectors to discuss investment opportunities. ///Turkmen-Forum, 24 July 2024