Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a visit to Pakistan. On 23 July 2024, he held a number of meetings, including with the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister. Bilateral political consultations were also held on the same day.

As is obvious from the press materials, issues of the upcoming visit of the National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Islamabad were discussed during the meetings.

Meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan with the President of Pakistan

During the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his respect and appreciation to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his personal contribution to the development of friendship and fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

During the conversation, a wide range of issues related to cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

The delegation of Turkmenistan met with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for enhanced trade, economic, investment and cultural relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed the key areas of partnership between the two countries. Among the most pressing issues, joint activities in the energy, transport, communications, and trade sectors were considered.

An agreement was reached to intensify the preparation of bilateral agreements and memoranda planned to be signed during upcoming visits at the highest state and government levels.

Meeting of the Co-Chairs of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation

Rashid Meredov met with Chairman of the Pakistani-Turkmen Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the talks, an exchange of views took place on the expansion of trade and economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. A separate topic was the discussion of the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline project, as well as the laying of power transmission lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

Turkmen-Pakistani political consultations

The third round of Turkmen-Pakistani political consultations has been held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the MFA of Pakistan reports. The Pakistani side was headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

During the consultations, the parties agreed to intensify joint efforts to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation, including in the political, economic and defense domain. It was also decided to develop closer economic cooperation in the priority areas of trade and investment, energy, communication and information technology.

The parties also discussed the TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission line projects.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan expressed his country’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties in accordance with their real potential. In this regard, he stressed the need to finalize the Agreement on Transit Trade and visa liberalization as soon as possible to facilitate the entry of businessmen.

The parties also agreed to promote bilateral parliamentary cooperation and expand cultural exchanges, educational scholarships, including the training of diplomats and people-to-people contacts.

The importance of joint efforts in combating global challenges and threats, including terrorism and cybercrime, was emphasized.

It was also stated that Turkmenistan and Pakistan are constructively cooperating within the framework of international and regional structures, in particular, the countries mutually support the initiatives and proposals put forward by the two states.

The sides touched upon regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Joint press conference

[based on materials from the Associated Press of Pakistan]

The foreign ministers, speaking at a joint press conference following their meeting, told the media that during the political consultations, a comprehensive review of bilateral relations in all dimensions was conducted, and the development of closer economic cooperation in priority areas of investment, including energy, communications and information technology, was discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said both sides would enhance exchanges at the leadership level as Pakistan eagerly looked forward to the visit of Turkmenistan national leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to further advance and foster friendly ties between the two countries.

He said both countries enjoyed deep-rooted relations based on a common vision for peace and prosperity.

The deputy prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s investment climate, particularly the special role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and invited Turkmen companies to benefit from the conducive investment climate and opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides, he said Pakistan’s seaports offered business communities of two countries to explore win-win opportunities and welcomed them to exploit the potential of Gwadar and Karachi seaports to enhance trade connectivity with Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

Both sides also reviewed progress on TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission line offering enormous opportunities to both countries and the region.

In his remarks, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said the BPC featured a wide-ranging discussion on political and diplomatic ties, trade, economy and cultural exchanges, besides identifying avenues for mutual collaboration.

Calling friendly relations with Pakistan one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, he said Pakistan was an important partner as both sides shared the understanding on almost all issues of regional and global importance.

Discussions addressed the potential of high level visit between two nations this reflects the deep ties of friendship and unwavering support that have characterized the Turkmen-Pakistan since our independence, Meredov said.

He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and stressed that both countries constantly support each other within the framework of international organizations, in particular at the UN.

Meredov said while discussing TAPI gas pipeline, power transmission and fiber optic communication along the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan route, both sides agreed to make joint efforts to implement the projects.

Transport emerged as a key area for enhanced Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation, leveraging our respective strength we can jointly develop modern infrastructure along East-West and North-South corridors, Turkmen FM stressed. He said both countries also agreed to maintain an active dialogue on creating international transport route to capitalize the transit potential. ///nCa, 24 July 2024