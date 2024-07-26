Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan Hosts Information Session for Civil Society Organizations

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 25 July, the Delegation of the EU to Turkmenistan held an engaging information session aimed at guiding civil society organizations (CSOs) through the application process for the Civil Society Operational Facility. This event was facilitated by an independent consultant Madalena Moita and focused on empowering CSOs as key contributors to good governance and development.

The session addressed key priorities including strengthening CSOs capacities in policy dialogue, raising climate change awareness, promoting gender equality, and improving access to state services for marginalized populations. In the course of the session, the invited expert stressed the significance of the compliance of the project proposals with the EU strategy and the strict correspondence to the application guidelines.

Participants exchanged their opinions and concerns related to drafting projects and submitting their applications, constructing logical frameworks, and developing budgets to optimize the impact of their proposed initiatives. The event also included an interactive Q&A session and fruitful discussions, fostering a collaborative atmosphere among attendees.

The Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan will continue to support CSOs in their efforts to enhance governance, foster sustainable development, and improve societal well-being. ///nCa, 26 July 2024 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)

 

 

