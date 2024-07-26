Afghanistan gets ready to launch TAPI Project

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan stated that all preparations have been made for the commencement of the TAPI project, according to TOLOnews.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Homayoun Afghan, said that security is ensured in the country, and the challenges related to land acquisition for the TAPI project route have been resolved.

He called on regional countries to begin work on the project.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said: “It is one of the major projects. There have been multiple problems, including security, technical, and land acquisition issues in Afghanistan, but many problems have been resolved, and minor issues remain, which will hopefully be resolved soon.”

Recently, the delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov visited Islamabad. During the meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, the sides agreed to accelerate the TAPI project.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan emphasized the project’s strategic importance in enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic growth, and meeting the energy demands of participating nations.///nCa, 26 July 2024