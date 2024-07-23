Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the UAE Ambassador discussed the outcomes of the Turkmen-Emirati business forum – the UAE and Turkmenistan seek to expand economic relations

On 19 July 2024, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hameli. The meeting was dedicated to the outcomes of the Turkmenistan – United Arab Emirates business forum, held on 25 June this year in Ashgabat, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan reports.

The parties noted with satisfaction that the business forum, which brought together heads of government and business structures of the two friendly countries, as well as representatives of leading companies, was highly organized and productive.

The Forum has become a platform for confirming the aspirations of leading Emirati companies specializing in energy, digital technologies, trade, agriculture, food industry, construction and tourism to strengthen and expand their presence in the promising Turkmen market.

The parties stressed that at the business meeting, ways to bring relations to a new level in various fields of economy and investment, advanced technologies, opportunities for expanding trade turnover were explored, and specific plans for joint work were identified.

The meeting participants emphasized the importance of continued dialogue between the CCI of Turkmenistan and the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. This ongoing collaboration will be crucial in organizing similar events to further propel business cooperation between the two countries.

UAE Ambassador strengthens ties with Turkmen business

It should be noted that in July of this year, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Hameli held a number of meetings with Turkmen entrepreneurs as part of the development of long-term economic relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan.

During one of the meetings, the parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture and food security.

The meeting with Merdan Altiyev, director of the ‘Gerchek Yigit’ textile company, and a visit to the production workshop of the ‘Bereketli Atyz’ company explored the possibilities of partnership between the UAE and Turkmenistan in the field of cotton yarn and textile production. ///nCa, 23 July 2024