New Samsung Foldables Take Flight with Powerful AI Features

By

Tamir Shakirov

Samsung unveiled the latest generation of its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. These new devices offer significant advancements over their predecessors, with a major highlight being the integration of Samsung’s Galaxy AI, previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24 line.

Galaxy AI empowers users with exciting new features:

Circle and Find: Effortlessly search for information within any app. Simply circle text, and AI launches a contextual web search.

AI Camera: Capture stunning night photos with improved clarity and reduced noise. AI optimizes images taken with either the main wide-angle camera or the optical zoom, making features like capturing the moon at 100x zoom even more impressive.

Auto-Zoom: AI intelligently selects the optimal framing for your shots, ensuring you always capture the perfect composition.

Simultaneous Translation: Break down language barriers during phone calls. The Z Fold 6 translates conversations in real-time, providing both text and voice outputs.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 adopts a more squared-off form factor, while both phones benefit from brighter displays and enhanced battery life. They’re also lighter and thinner than their predecessors.

The Z Flip 6 boasts a significant camera upgrade, featuring a new 50MP wide-angle sensor compared to the previous model’s 12MP. Both phones share a common camera configuration: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP front-facing camera.

The Z Fold 6 comes in Gray, Dark Blue, and Pink, while the Z Flip 6 offers Silver, Blue, Yellow, and Green color choices.

Pricing
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB): ~$1,900
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB): ~$2,000
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (1TB): ~$2,259
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB): ~$1,099
///nCa, 24 July 2024

 

