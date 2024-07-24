Turkmen Medical Students Gain Practical Experience at Astrakhan State Medical University

News Central Asia (nCa)

From 5 to 20 July 2024, fourth-year medical students from the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan had an internship in general medicine at the clinic of Astrakhan State Medical University (ASMU). The program is a result of a successful collaboration between the two institutions under the academic mobility program.

This internship provides future doctors with hands-on experience in various medical specialties. Students worked in the departments of therapy, cardiology, medical rehabilitation, the reception department. Additionally, they gained insights into ophthalmology practices at the dedicated center.

To enhance their learning experience, the students participated in a guided tour of ASMU’s Accreditation and Simulation Center. The tour showcased the latest simulation equipment, allowing students to practice medical procedures in a safe and controlled environment.

Beyond academics, the program fosters cultural exchange. “Medical Volunteers,” a youth movement, organized tours for the Turkmen students, showcasing the renowned Federal Center for Cardiovascular Surgery and the historical landmarks of Astrakhan.///nCa, 24 July 2024

 

