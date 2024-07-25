The President of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Germany

On Wednesday, 24 July 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Germany to Turkmenistan, Bernd Heinze.

The diplomat presented credentials to the head of state and conveyed greetings from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed his wishes to the German leadership and stressed that Germany is one of Turkmenistan’s important partners in the European region.

He noted that Turkmenistan and Germany successfully cooperate not only on a bilateral, but also on a multilateral basis, in particular within the framework of major international organizations, such as the United Nations and its agencies. In recent years, cooperation has been successfully developing within the framework of the Central Asia + Germany dialogue.

Another priority area of bilateral relations is partnership in the trade and economy. In this regard, effective cooperation was highlighted in such important sectors as industry, agriculture, banking, transport and communication complex, etc.

Emphasizing the productivity of cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, President Berdimuhamedov noted the significant contribution of German companies to the development of the country’s economy over the years.

The long-term Turkmen-German relations in the field of healthcare serve as an example of effective cooperation. This traditional partnership cover a number of programs aimed at exchanging experience with German specialists, improving the skills of Turkmen doctors and studying the most advanced medical practices in Europe.

During the conversation, the importance of further development of established cultural and humanitarian ties was also noted. The parties consider emphasized the need to hold mutual cultural fairs, exchange experience in the field of museum sector, and develop cooperation in the field of education.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed readiness to provide Ambassador Bernd Heinze with comprehensive assistance in his activities aimed at further strengthening the established fruitful interstate dialogue. ///nCa, 25 July 2024