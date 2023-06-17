SerdarGB led the groundbreaking ceremony of II phase of the smart-city Arkadag – Arkadag city will open on 29 June

On Friday, 16 June, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the groundbreaking ceremony of the second stage of the Arkadag smart-city. At the venue of the celebration, he held an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The opening of the city of Arkadag will take place on 29 June during the celebration of Eid al-Adha. The corresponding resolution was signed by the President of Turkmenistan.

The head of state also donated new cars to the public services of the new city.

During the ceremony, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov flew around the capital and the city of Arkadag by helicopter to inspect the works carried out there.

Expanded Cabinet meeting

An expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers was held in the conference hall of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, which was also attended by heads of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and branch departments, public organizations, mass media, chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, the mayors of Arkadag, Ashgabat and governor of Akhal province, parliament members, rectors of higher educational institutions.

Opening the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that one of the striking examples of the successes achieved by Turkmenistan is the city of Arkadag, the construction of which was initiated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

The project was launched in 2019 and thanks to the constant attention and support of Arkadag, today this first “smart” city in Turkmenistan has acquired a magnificent appearance.

As part of the first stage of development, 336 buildings were built, including two– and multi-storey comfortable residential buildings, public, educational, medical and cultural facilities, sports facilities and engineering systems.

All high-quality works carried out in the new city meet international standards. A digital system has been introduced in educational institutions, and a smart home system has been installed in residential buildings, the head of state stressed.

A set of necessary measures has been taken to ensure the ecological cleanliness of the new city. In particular, for its harmonious coexistence with the surrounding nature, many trees and flowers have been planted along the streets and on the adjacent territory, and a road transport infrastructure has been formed that meets environmental requirements.

The city of Arkadag with modern facilities, scheduled for commissioning in the near future, will be inscribed in golden letters in our history, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

At the end of the meeting, the groundbreaking ceremony of the second phase of the construction of the city of Arkadag took place.

***

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan signed a decree ordering the governorate of Arkadag city to hold international tenders for:

– purchase of specialized utility vehicles and their spare parts, as well as relevant funds;

– construction and equipping of a seismic station that will provide accurate registration of seismic vibrations.

***

The President of Turkmenistan signed a decree ordering the construction of service and production facilities for the production of food, industrial, pharmaceutical and medical products in the city of Arkadag in 2023-2026.

The appropriate departments were directed to hold an international tender for the construction of facilities for the production of food, industrial, pharmaceutical, and medical items, according to the document.

President donates new cars to public institutions

Then President Serdar Berdimuhamedov handed over the keys to the new cars, including electric cars, to the public institutions of Arkadag city. The new cars were donated to:

Governorate of Arkadag city

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center

International Academy of Horse Breeding named after Aba Annayev

Research and Production Center of horse breeding

Gerogly State Equestrian Circus

Health Departments

Finance Department

Police Department

Department of the Ministry of National Security

Prosecutor’s Office

Migration Service

Military Commissariat

Department of Civil Service and Rescue Operations

Institutions of the agro-industrial complex of the city

Organizations of energy and construction complexes

Divisions of trade sector.

Organizations of the transport and communication complex

Specialized electric taxis and electric buses will run in the city.

It should be noted that the equipment of ambulances for the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center fully complies with high international standards.

In particular, the President of Uzbekistan donated ambulances to the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Foundation for assistance to children in need of guardianship in the city of Arkadag.

Electric vehicles were received by the road supervision and public order services.

***

After the event with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a festive sadaka was hosted.

All participants of the event were presented with the book “Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Helping Children in Need of Guardianship”, which contains information about the activities of the Foundation. ///nCa, 17 June 2023 [photo credit – TDH]

Our previous reports on Arkadag city:

Arkadag City – more details about the smart city

https://www.newscentralasia.net/2023/01/16/arkadag-city-more-details-about-the-smart-city/

Arkadag City of Turkmenistan – Global Prototype of a Sustainable City

https://www.newscentralasia.net/2023/03/29/aarkadag-city-of-turkmenistan-global-prototype-of-a-sustainable-city/

#Turkmenistan, #smart_city, #Arkadag_city, #President_Serdar_Berdimuhamedov