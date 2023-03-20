Experience of Tatarstan Innopolis may be replicated in the development of the smart city of Arkadag in Turkmenistan 

Tatarstan can share with Turkmenistan its experience in the field of digitalization and high technologies in the urban environment. These developments can be applied in the project of the smart city of Arkadag, where it is planned to widely introduce information technologies and solutions, reports TASS with reference to the plenipotentiary representative of Tatarstan in Turkmenistan Ruslan Kabirov.

According to Kabirov, the delegation of Tatarstan visited the Arkadag under construction in January of this year during the visit of Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov to Turkmenistan.

“Colleagues from the administration, from those who are responsible for the construction of this city, asked Minnikhanov to help in establishing contacts on cooperation in the field of e-government, the multi-functional centers and the experience of building Innopolis. Therefore, we are now in constant contact with our colleagues and have agreed that in the near future we will organize a visit of a delegation to get acquainted with the experience of Tatarstan,” Kabirov said at a meeting of the Turkmen-Tatarstan commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, which took place on 16 March in Ashgabat.

Innopolis was officially opened in 2015. About 4,000 thousand people live in the smart town. Innopolis’ mission is to develop the country’s IT industry by attracting highly qualified specialists and creating new institutions for the development of the industry. Every third resident of Innopolis is an IT specialist or a scientist. It has its own university, representing the intellectual core of the city, and a special economic zone as a hub of business activity. ///nCa, 20 March 2023