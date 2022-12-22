Arkadag city is the new center of the Akhal province of Turkmenistan

Arkadag city is the name of the new capital of the Akhal province of Turkmenistan. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the lower house of Parliament and presented on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, at a visiting meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, reports of some chiefs were heard and priority tasks for the implementation of the new city construction project were discussed.

The city of Arkadag occupies a total area of 1002 hectares and will be a home for 64,000 people. The number of residential buildings in the city will be 368, the number of families (households) – 11652.

The construction is carried out in two stages. The first phase includes 336 facilities such as buildings of the city administration and public organizations, a flagpole, the monument “Akhal”, the Akhal Equestrian Circus, the Research and Production Center of Horse Breeding, the Rukhyet Palace, a library, marriage palace “Bagt köşgi”, a drama theater, a museum, buildings of enterprises and law enforcement agencies, branches of banks and other important objects.

A children’s health and rehabilitation center, a health home, an oncological center, a Center for maternal and child health, a multidisciplinary hospital, an ambulance center, an International higher educational Institution of horse breeding, 4 general education schools, 4 secondary vocational schools, 10 kindergartens, a multidisciplinary sports complex, a sports center, stadium and other facilities are now being built.

As part of the first phase, 258 two-, five-, seven- and nine-storey residential buildings are being built. In addition, 19 shops, 3 household houses, a hotel, a shopping and entertainment center and a recreation area are being constructed.

The urban environment of Arkadag is based on the concept of “smart city”.

The city will have an Internet network and portals of various spheres.

Electric buses (Yutong) and electric taxis (JAC E-J7) will be launched on the territory of the new city, traffic lights and bus stops with a digital system are installed. Along with this, it is planned to build a modern car complex and electric charging stations.

Smart parking lots will prompt drivers about the availability of free parking spaces.

Currently, the construction of 4 secondary schools for 720 seats each, 10 kindergartens, the International Academy of Horse Breeding, the Akhal pedagogical and medical secondary vocational schools, as well as a 7-storey 28-apartment house is nearing completion.

IT solutions will also be implemented in all educational institutions of the city, including an electronic school system, an electronic library, and an online examination system.

In order to ensure the smooth operation of the digital system and external communications, a total of 106.5 kilometers of fiber-optic communication line have been laid.

Internal networks with a total length of 259 kilometers will also be built, and technology will be installed to connect a fiber-optic network to every home and institution, allowing simultaneous use of high-speed Internet, IP TV, and telephone systems.

In addition, to provide high-quality cellular services, a set of 4G devices has been put into operation, making it possible to use 3G and high-speed Internet.

Additionally, a sophisticated 24-hour video surveillance system will be put installed to ensure security around residential buildings, institutions, and on streets and roads.

There will even be “smart” waste disposal tanks. Special sensors will be installed on their lids, notifying about the degree of fullness of the tanks.

A Wi-Fi zone will be created in the central park, an electronic document management system will be introduced in institutions and enterprises. On the website of public services e.gov.tm the portal of the regional center will open, which will allow to use online services.

Currently, preparations are underway for the opening of the city of Arkadag. For these purposes, a Working group was created, which included well-known directors, composers, artists, creative teams. A military parade will be hosted in honor of the inauguration ceremony.

In the near future, a landscaping campaign will be held in the city and the surrounding area of 288 hectares.

The objects of the city will be named after famous personalities

On the basis of the resolution adopted by the Mejlis of Milli Gengesh , the following facilities will be named as follows:

children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center – Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Health and Rehabilitation Center;

monument of art in central Park – Arkadag Monument;

International higher educational institution of horse breeding – Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding;

secondary professional pedagogical educational institution – Akhal Velayat Pedagogical Secondary vocational school named after Berdimuhamed Annayev;

secondary professional medical educational institution – Akhal Velayat Medical Secondary Vocational School named after Sachly Dursunova;

Akhal Equestrian Circus – The State Equestrian Circus named after Gerogly;

Velayat Library – Akhal Velayat Library named after Dovletmammed Azadi;

Drama Theater – Aman Gulmammedov State Drama Theater;

specialized art school – Specialized Art School of Akhal Velayat named after Sakhy Jepbarov;

Children’s art school –Children’s Art School named after Shukur Bakhshi.

Administrative and territorial changes

According to the resolution of the Mejlis on the new city of Arkadag, the following administrative and territorial changes will be made:

The city of Arkadag is classified as a city with district rights;

the administrative center of the Akhal province is transferred to the city of Arkadag;

2370 ha of the lands of the Geokdepe district of the Akhal province is transferred to the administrative territory of the city of Arkadag;

the village of Aba Annaev of Karizek village council is excluded from the list of administrative-territorial units in connection with its annexation to the territory of the city of Arkadag;

village council Karizek of Geokdepe district is abolished.

Some pictures of layouts of the Arkadag city:

General Plan of the City for 2022

The Local Museum

The Governorate

Park Zone

Electric Buses Yutong

Electric Cars JAC E-J7

///nCa, 22 December 2022 (photo source – Neutral Turkmenistan Newspaper)