News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » BOMCA supported getting diagnostic protocols and handed over training equipment to the State service on plant quarantine of Turkmenistan

BOMCA supported getting diagnostic protocols and handed over training equipment to the State service on plant quarantine of Turkmenistan

By

On July 25th, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) officially handed over EPPO Diagnostic Protocols and training equipment to the State service on plant quarantine of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, accounting for a total value of 10 037,60 EUR.

The International Standards of EPPO (Diagnostic Protocols) will be used for provision of diagnostic results for the export of plant products from Turkmenistan to the European and Mediterranean regions.

Training equipment, which includes an interactive screen with stand, laptop with presenter, personal computers, LCD monitors and a web camera, will be installed in the training room to ensure a high quality of site and distance training processes, as well as strengthening operational planning capabilities.

These assets were purchased in the framework of BOMCA 10 Component 3, “Facilitation of Trade”, and the technical assistance is specifically aimed at strengthening the capacities of Central Asian customs, veterinary and phyto-sanitary institutions. ///BOMCA, 25 July 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. BOMCA10 supports training capabilities of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan by providing specialised equipment
  2. BOMCA 10 organized ToT on car and truck searches for the representatives of the State Customs Service and the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan
  3. Representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan got acquainted with the best EU practices of using the distance learning approach in the training process
  4. EU-funded Programme handed equipment to the national authorities of Turkmenistan
  5. Interior Ministry of Turkmenistan received video conference equipment to conduct online meetings and training sessions on effective border management
  6. BOMCA and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan make travelling experience easier developing tailored Mobile application
  7. BOMCA 10 is enhancing customs control methods of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan
  8. EU-funded programme strengthened capacity of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in application of different transit regimes
  9. Plant from Transnistria to Supply Pumping Equipment to Turkmenistan
  10. BOMCA advanced the skills of Central Asian training institutions, border guard, migration and law enforcement agencies on document security
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan