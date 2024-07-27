BOMCA supported getting diagnostic protocols and handed over training equipment to the State service on plant quarantine of Turkmenistan

On July 25th, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) officially handed over EPPO Diagnostic Protocols and training equipment to the State service on plant quarantine of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, accounting for a total value of 10 037,60 EUR.

The International Standards of EPPO (Diagnostic Protocols) will be used for provision of diagnostic results for the export of plant products from Turkmenistan to the European and Mediterranean regions.

Training equipment, which includes an interactive screen with stand, laptop with presenter, personal computers, LCD monitors and a web camera, will be installed in the training room to ensure a high quality of site and distance training processes, as well as strengthening operational planning capabilities.

These assets were purchased in the framework of BOMCA 10 Component 3, “Facilitation of Trade”, and the technical assistance is specifically aimed at strengthening the capacities of Central Asian customs, veterinary and phyto-sanitary institutions. ///BOMCA, 25 July 2024