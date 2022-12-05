Turkmenistan is preparing to open the country’s first smart city

The issues of opening the first stage of the new administrative center of the Akhal province were discussed during a working meeting held on Saturday, 3 December by Chairman of the People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The city is being built in one of the ecologically clean places in the country – in the foothills of Kopetdag. Smart city technologies will be introduced everywhere in the city.

Environmentally friendly transport – electric buses and electric cars, “smart” parking, a lighting system based on solar and wind batteries will serve to ensure a high culture of the people’s life.

The provincial center will be equipped with the system of the collection of irrigation and rainwater, their purification and further use, centralized management of elevators installed in buildings, as well as tactile paths for the visually impaired and special paths for cyclists along the sides of the streets.

To date, installation work has been completed on laying water supply, sewerage, irrigation networks, closed drainage collectors. Construction and installation works have been completed at most administrative facilities.

At the first stage, 336 buildings and facilities are being constructed, including houses, a health and rehabilitation children’s center, hospitals, secondary schools, kindergartens, administrative buildings, infrastructure systems and other important engineering facilities.

At the second stage, it is planned to build 415.4 kilometers of water supply, irrigation, sewerage networks, systems for mudflow and water level reduction, 62.9 kilometers of gas pipeline, 344.2 kilometers of power transmission lines, 210 kilometers of communication systems, 74.9 kilometers of highways.

It is expected that foreign guests will attend the opening ceremony of the city.

As it was reported at the meeting, the experience of the Korean city of Suwon were used in the construction of the new Akhal center. Chairman of the Board of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs D.Khudaiberdiev on the sidelines of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Korea specially visited Suwon – it is one of the world’s first “smart” cities. It’s constructed started in 2007 and despite its phased commissioning, construction continues until now. ///nCa, 5 December 2022 (photo source – Turkmenportal)