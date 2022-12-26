Second stage of Arkadag city project presented

On Saturday, 24 December 2022, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the center of the Akhal province under construction – the city of Arkadag.

He got acquainted with the projects of the second stage of construction of the city and held a working meeting with the participation of relevant managers.

As it was reported, it is planned to build large and small production facilities in the new city, including processing ones, which will contribute to the creation of new jobs and stimulate entrepreneurial initiatives.

At the second stage, it is planned to build a complex of two-storey residential buildings, park areas, communication networks, as well as to install software for electronic transmission of traffic statistics.

In addition, an electronic document management center will function in the city.

Arkadag city will become the first model of a smart city in Turkmenistan. Last week it was reported that electric cars and electric buses will be used as public transport in the city.

The new capital of the Akhal province occupies a total area of 1002 hectares, 64 thousand people will live there, the number of residential buildings in the city will be 368, the number of families (households) – 11652.

The construction is carried out in two stages. The first stage includes 336 facilities, such as city administration buildings, state and banking institutions, social and educational infrastructure facilities. ///nCa, 26 December 2022