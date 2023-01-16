A mosque and madrasah to be built in the new city of Arkadag – Charity account opened for the project

On Sunday, 15 January, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inspected the pace of construction works at the city of Arkadag.

The ceremony of laying the foundation of the mosque will take place in the near future. An educational institution – a madrasah – will also be opened at the mosque.

The project was presented by the Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the center of the Akhal province D.Orazov and the mayor of the new city Sh.Durdylyev.

Arkadag got acquainted with the location of the mosque and design sketches. He recommended that the builders first consult with the clergy and elders regarding the location of the mosque’s mihrab – a niche in the inner wall of the mosque pointing in the direction of Mecca.

The mosque will be built by the Turkmen private company Altyn.

A charity account has been opened for the construction of a mosque in the city of Arkadag

The Office of the Mufti of Turkmenistan has opened a special charity account in the State Commercial Bank “Turkmenistan” for those wishing to donate to the construction of the main mosque in the new modern administrative center of the Akhal province, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports

A special charity account for the construction of a mosque in Arkadag:

In national currency:

State Bank “Turkmenistan”, Ashgabat

Account: 23205934150658900031002

Tax code: 102201002443

MFO: 390101506

Correspondent account: 21101934110100900009000

In US dollars:

State Bank “Turkmenistan”, Ashgabat

Account: 23205840150658500282002

Tax code: 102201002443

MFO: 390101506

Correspondent account: 21101934110100900009000

In euro (EUR)

State Bank “Turkmenistan”, Ashgabat

Account: 23205978150658100282002

Tax code: 102201002443

MFO: 390101506

Correspondent account: 21101934110100900009000

Tel for inquiries: +993(12) 27-06-57, +993(63) 74-66-36 ///nCa, 16 January 2023