The special legal status of Arkadag as a city of national significance is established in accordance with the Law on the City of Arkadag.

The law came into force on 23 March 2023. It defines the legal, organizational and other bases for the activities of public authorities in connection with the implementation of the functions of the city of Arkadag.

The full text of the Law can be found here: https://turkmenistan.gov.tm/ru/post/70892/zakon-turkmenistana-o-gorode-arkadag

///nCa, 24 March 2023