Turkmenistan underscores the importance of regional cooperation at the UN Security Council’s open debates

The United Nations Security Council convened on July 19, 2024, for open debates to discuss the critical role of regional and subregional organizations in maintaining international peace and security. The meeting, chaired by Russia, highlighted the importance of cooperation between the UN and bodies such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Ms. Elizabeth Spehar, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding, emphasized the UN Secretary-General’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with regional organizations. She noted the increasing interconnectedness of the world and the need for multilateral approaches to address complex challenges.

Representatives from the CSTO, CIS, and SCO underscored their organizations’ contributions to regional stability and security. They highlighted specific initiatives, such as efforts to stabilize Afghanistan and resolve regional conflicts.

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, reaffirmed Ashgabat’s commitment to regional cooperation and its support for UN initiatives aimed at broadening this partnership. Ambassador underscored Turkmenistan’s active stand for promoting regional diplomacy tools and its commitment to the status of permanent neutrality, as well as the role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia located in Turkmenistan in fostering dialogue and cooperation among regional actors.

The Council’s discussion underscored the growing importance of regional organizations in addressing global challenges. By working together, the UN and regional actors can more effectively promote peace, security, and sustainable development. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN