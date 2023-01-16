Arkadag City – more details about the smart city

The press release on the meeting of Turkmen Consul General Garayev with Ilsur Metshin, the mayor of Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia), published on the website of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Kazan, provides a number of details about which elements of the “smart city” will be integrated into the urban infrastructure of the city of Arkadag – the new capital of the Akhal province:

https://kazan.tmconsulate.gov.tm/ru/news/108969

“The new administrative center of the Akhal province should become a model for both urban culture and ecology in order to preserve the natural beauty of the construction area. Here, as elsewhere, attention is paid to the implementation of the concept of a “smart” city. It should be noted that the concept of a “smart” city is based on the integration of advanced information and communication technologies, through which a single ecosystem is created that ensures the management of urban structures and services, improving the quality of life of the population. This concept includes a number of constituent elements that lead to the systematic improvement of the social and living conditions of the population, ensuring the availability of modern digital services, as well as the modernization of urban infrastructure and proper monitoring of the functioning and condition of technical equipment.

One of the aspects that we pay attention to when talking about ecology in the city of Arkadag is road and public utilities infrastructure.

During the construction of roads, equipment and materials are used that help the relevant services to ensure safety, environmental friendliness and comfort of living.

One of the directions is a video surveillance system designed for visual control and automatic image analysis with the ability to work out scenarios (automatic recognition of faces, state numbers, non-standard situations, etc.) for emergency assistance.

Traffic jams are one of the most negative factors of a modern city, which are an acute problem in all settlements with heavy traffic. Their negative impact extends to many aspects – such as logistics, labor productivity, ecology and many others.

Transport system management is a set of various measures aimed at the effective functioning of this system through coordination, organization, ordering of the elements of this system, both among themselves and with the external environment. Intelligent Transport System (ITS) is a management system that implements innovative developments for managing vehicle flows. As a result of using such systems, we get so-called “smart roads”.

One of the components of ITC is the “Smart Traffic Light” system. This system is being introduced for the first time on the territory of Turkmenistan. This system will reduce drivers’ travel time, avoid traffic jams. It will also contribute to reduction of harmful emissions.

In Arkadag, it is planned to use electric cars and electric buses. Even a partial transition to electric transport together with the use of the Smart Traffic Light system will improve the environmental situation in the city.

Tactile ground-mounted signs are installed on the sidewalks for the movement of people with visual impairment. The total length of installed ground-mounted signs on the sidewalks of roads and in park areas is about 130 km. It also provides for the installation of auxiliary technical means (pedestrian traffic lights) that will help people when crossing roads. The use of sound signals and tactile signs at pedestrian traffic lights significantly increases the ability of visually impaired people to move independently and safely in the city.

It is planned to create a health park, which will accommodate playgrounds for active recreation, running and bike paths, gazebos for board games. In the city, there will also be bike paths with a total length of more than 14 km.

When lighting roads, diode lamps are used to save electricity.

Rain collectors are installed on all roads and a general collecting network is being built. Water is collected at a sewage treatment plant, where it is cleaned of petroleum products and garbage, after which it enters the settling tanks.

In the tanks, all the collected water is settled and prepared for secondary use, for watering the green areas. Thereby the system will save water resources as the water intake from the “Karakum River” will be reduced.

Lifting mechanisms (elevators) for various purposes, the total number of which exceeds 1000 units, are installed in many buildings of the city of Arkadag.

To ensure high-quality and high-tech maintenance of elevators, it is planned to create a centralized control system for monitoring the operation of elevators (server).

Technical data from each elevator will be transmitted to the server room. According to these data, the wear of the units will be taken into account and timely preventive and scheduled repair work will be carried out.

The elevators provide for the installation of an intercom system, through which the user can contact the dispatcher and report problems or call for help. Security will be ensured by installed cameras in the elevator cabin and technical rooms.

The use of Braille buttons and a sound signal in elevators is mandatory.

Each apartment in the city of Arkadag’s new residential structures has a general control system built for the residents’ comfort as well as to ensure minimal damage and safety. Residents can use this system to check on the state of their individual apartments.

This system includes the installation of:

Meters with the support of an Automatic system for monitoring and managing energy resources;

Methane leak sensor;

Water leak sensor;

Valves that shut off gas and water;

Controllers.

The Smart Home software will allow to monitor energy consumption and receive notification of an accident.

Electricity, water (cold and hot), and gas meters are connected to the Central Controller. Through the Smart Home software application, an apartment resident can monitor and make payments on time.

Data from all meters will be available to the relevant services.

Methane leak sensor

The methane leak sensor is necessary to prevent an explosive situation in the apartment and gas poisoning of residents. The signal from the sensor is sent to the Central Controller that controls the Smart Home system. Next, the signal goes to the valve, which in turn instantly blocks the gas supply to the apartment, and also transmits an alert to the owner of the apartment by SMS message.

Water leak sensor

The water leak sensor is necessary to prevent water leakage in the apartment and eliminates the possibility of additional costs for apartment repairs. The signal from the sensor is sent to the Central Controller that controls the Smart Home system. Next, the signal goes to the valve, which in turn instantly blocks the water supply to the apartment, and also alerts the owner of the apartment by SMS message.///nCa, 15 January 2023