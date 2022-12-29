SerdarGB led the opening ceremony of a new residential complex in Ashgabat

On Wednesday, 28 December 2022, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the opening ceremony of the new residential complex “Gurtly”, located in the western part of the city of Ashgabat.

Within the framework of this project, which was launched in October 2018, the following facilities were built:

62 4-storey residential buildings

Secondary school for 320 seats

kindergarten for 160 places

shopping and entertainment center

ten 2-storey shops

market.

The total area of the residential complex is 91.06 hectares. It is designed for 3,064 families.

The works on the construction of the residential complex were carried out by 40 local private construction companies. The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan acts as the customer of the project.

At the place of the ceremony, the President of Turkmenistan had a conversation with ambassadors of foreign countries and heads of missions of international organizations. He thanked the diplomats for their active participation in events of great importance in the life of the country.

In turn, on behalf of the diplomats, the Russian Ambassador Alexander Blokhin congratulated the President and noted that the new city was laid by Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Arkadagly Serdar successfully continued the work he started, making considerable efforts for the successful completion of construction. He asked the head of state to convey the best wishes from the diplomats to Arkadag. ///nCa, 29 December 2022 (photo source – TDH)