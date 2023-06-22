Day of Turkmenistan Economy to be held in Germany

A high-level delegation headed by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan will visit Germany from 26 to 28 June 2023, the Eastern Committee of the German Economy announces.

35 representatives of the public and private sectors of Turkmenistan, along with German machine builders and associations, will hold a Day of the Turkmen Economy in Düsseldorf. The meeting will primarily focus on partnerships in the petrochemical, construction, and textile industries.

The main presentation will take place on 27 June at the Düsseldorf Business Club.

According to the press release, the delegation of Turkmenistan will include Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of Turkmenistan Dovletgeldy Rejepov, Deputy Minister of Textile Industry Atamyrat Atayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz” Myrat Archayev, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Industry and Production of Building Materials, the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries, the state concern “Turkmenhimiya”, the State Commodity Exchange.

The business delegation will consist of managers and specialists from Ak-Bulut (building materials), Mizemez (building materials), Parahat (juice production), Josh (juice producer), Yörite Geýimler (overall manufacturing), Galkynan Ykbal (industry and construction), Geljege Rowan (plastic manufacturer), Daýanç Plastik (plastic manufacturer), Batly Gadam (cotton yarn manufacturer, sock production), Berk Gerden (construction), Altyn Nal (construction), and Uly Yelken (logistics).

The forum will be organized with the support of the German-Turkmen Forum based in Berlin, the Düsseldorf Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the North Rhine-Westphalia Foreign Trade Association (AHV NRW). ///nCa, 22 June 2023

#Day_of_Turkmenistan_Economy, #Turkmenistan, #Germany, #Turkmen-German_relations