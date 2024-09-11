(UPDATED – Pictures and Text) Turkmenistan and Afghanistan launch the construction of a number of energy and transport infrastructure facilities

On 11 September 2024, a ceremony was held at the border of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan with the participation of delegations of the two countries to launch the construction of energy and transport infrastructure facilities. The ceremony was led by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov via videoconference.

The ceremony at the Islim-Cheshme border checkpoint was attended by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan Molla Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

The projects launched include:

The inauguration of the construction of the Serkhetabad– Herat gas pipeline, referred to as “Arkadagyň Ak ýoly”, which is the main link of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) project

The opening of a 177-meter railway bridge on the Serkhetabad–Torghundi railway (border of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan). A train carrying humanitarian aid went across the bridge from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

The launch of the construction of the Shutlkyk-1 gas compressor station at the Shatlyk field in the Mary province.

The inauguration of the construction of a fiber-optic communication line along the Serkhetabad-Herat route

The launch of the construction of a warehouse complex and a loading-unloading yard on the territory of the dry port of the Torghundi railway station.

The launch of the construction of Torghundi-Sanobar railway, being the first segment of Torghundi-Herat railway.

Opening of the Nur ul-Jihad power station in Herat province, the start of Turkmen electricity supplies from the Serkhetabad station to Nur ul-Juhad as part of the first phase of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line project.

In the morning, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Malahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived by helicopter to the border checkpoint “Islim-Cheshme” in the city of Serhetabat, Takhtabazar etrap, Mary velayat. Here, Hero Arkadag was met by officials.

Some time later, the acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan, Molla Mohammed Hasan Akhund, arrived here by helicopter. According to the established good tradition of hospitality, the Afghan guest was offered bread and salt.

Then, in the conference hall erected at the Islim-Cheshme border checkpoint, a meeting was held between Hero Arkadag and the acting head of the Government of Afghanistan.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Malahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan Molla Mohammed Hassan Akhund took part in ceremonies on the occasion of the opening and start of construction of new infrastructure facilities, which have become visible symbols of the centuries-old good-neighborly and fraternal Turkmen-Afghan relations, which in the new historical era are finding a worthy continuation, enriching their content.

In accordance with ancient spiritual traditions, the Mufti of Turkmenistan reads the “ayat tovir” prayer from the Holy Quran.

Then, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed the participants of the celebrations via a digital system.

The head of state’s speech was heard with deep attention and inspiration.

Thus, this day of the year “The Treasury of the Mind of Magtymguly Fragi”, full of important events, will enter as another bright page in the glorious history of the independent neutral Fatherland, marking a new milestone on the path of further development of mutually beneficial interstate cooperation, as well as a generally fruitful regional and international partnership that meets the interests of universal peace, prosperity and progress.

