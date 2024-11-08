Embassy of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan hosted a reception on Victory Day

An event was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan Gismet Gozalov delivering his speech first commemorated the dear memory of our martyrs who gave this Victory to our nation and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador emphasised that under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and regarding to the bravery of the heroic Azerbaijani Army Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereign rights within its internationally recognized borders as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War and that national flag of the country is currently waving entire the territory of Azerbaijan.

He also mentioned the construction work in the liberated areas, the large-scale return to the areas, as well as the threat of landmines, which is still a threat today. He pointed out that Azerbaijan is currently taking initiatives in the direction of ensuring peace in the South Caucasus, that Azerbaijan has proposed a peace agreement to Armenia that recognizes the territorial integrity and borders of both countries and that the main articles of the agreement have now been agreed. He said that with the end of the conflict in the region, first of all, there are new opportunities for cooperation in the transport and communication sector, and these opportunities will serve the interests not only of the South Caucasus but also of the whole region.

Mentioning the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the Ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are implementing important projects in the energy sector, and said that important work has been done in both countries on climate change and alternative energy he also underlined that 2024 has been declared the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan in November of this year and the Leaders’ Summit to be held in this context on November 12-13, 2024, are clear evidence of the country recognition by the international community as a reliable partner state.

Later, the Ambassadors of Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan in Turkmenistan, as well as the chargé d’affaires of Uzbekistan, delivered speeches and conveyed their congratulations on Victory Day. They noted that the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a fair and historically significant achievement of the Azerbaijani people, at the same time, they noted that this is a source of inspiration for the Turkic world.

Representatives of Azerbaijanis living in Turkmenistan, the public and the media also attended the event. ///Embassy of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, 8 November 2024