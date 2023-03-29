UNDP introduces specialists of Turkmenistan to global trends in the digital economy

Ashgabat, 28 March 2023: Within the framework of a joint project implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan “Capacity Building of the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan”, a five-day workshop “Global trends in the digital economy” is being held in a hybrid format, from 27 March to 31 March 2023.

The event aims at building the capacity and improving the competencies of civil servants in the field of digital transformation and increasing the efficiency of public administration through the introduction of digital technologies.

The event is attended by the representatives of the following ministries and entities of Turkmenistan: the Mejlis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Adalat, the Ministry of Education, the Central Bank, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the State Statistics Committee, the Ministry of Industry and Construction, the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Hyakimlik of Ashgabat and the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan.

The workshop is conducted by Mr. Andrei Leonovich, International Consultant on ICT sollutions, who will introduce to the participants the main trends and the impact of the digital economy on various industries of the country, best international digitalization practices in this area, the principles of working with databases, the basics of cybersecurity, as well as regulatory issues in the area of digital economy. “We will look at the examples of best practices from around the world to help the participants better understand how to use digital technologies in the implementation of state programmes and policies,” – said Mr. Leonovich. “We are confident that this workshop will help expand the potential of Turkmen specialists in the field of digital economy and get new ideas for the development and implementation of digital technologies”.

“This event is essential for further development of the system of civil servants of Turkmenistan as part of the country’s efforts to accelerate its digital transformation,” – said Rovshen Nurmuhammedov, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “It is expected that this event will give impetus to the overall development of the digital transformation of Turkmenistan based on the examples of the best world practices and trends in the field of digitalization.”

***

The joint project “Capacity Building of the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan” aims at strengthening the potential of the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan to improve the professional qualifications and retraining of civil servants, as well as promoting young specialists (including women) in leadership positions.

It is expected that in the framework of the project the certification programs for professional development of civil servants will be developed and introduced, as well as the cooperation with the international partners will be established in line with priority areas of development of public administration and local self-governance entities in the context of digital transformation.

/// nCa [in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan]