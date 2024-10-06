Izmir Fam Trip – Part #6: A city that calls you back – Izmir offers diverse tourism experiences

Elvira Kadyrova

Our group of Turkmen journalists concluded our press tour with a day in the vibrant city of Izmir.

Kordon – love at first sight

I spent the morning exploring the iconic Kordon, Izmir’s seaside promenade. This stunning stretch of coastline, overlooking the Aegean Sea, seamlessly blends historical landmarks, modern amenities, and a unique charm.

Walking along the Cordon, I admired the stunning views of the dark blue waters of the sea and the city skyline. The promenade offers everything you need for a comfortable stay at any time of the day: cozy cafes and restaurants, bike paths, pedestrian areas, and even dedicated areas for relaxation with sea views.

I was impressed by the thoughtful design of the Kordon. The pedestrian area features tactile paving for the benefit of people with disabilities, while dedicated bike paths cater to cycling enthusiasts. Bike rentals are conveniently available at various points along the promenade.

The eastern side of the Kordon is lined with numerous cafes and restaurants, bustling with locals and visitors enjoying morning coffee, fresh pastries, or simply relaxing in the pleasant atmosphere.

The Kordon offered something for everyone: joggers, walkers, and even those who preferred a more leisurely activity like fishing.

I found a bench, savored the gentle sea breeze, and appreciated the sense of tranquility that the Aegean Sea’s vast expanse provided.

Dario Moreno Street and the historical Asansör Elevator

When in Izmir, don’t miss the opportunity to explore Dario Moreno Street and take a ride on the historic Asansör elevator. These attractions beautifully showcase the city’s rich cultural tapestry, blending Turkish, Jewish, and French influences.

At the beginning of the street you will be greeted by a bronze bust of Dario Moreno, a Turkish and French actor, singer and composer of Jewish origin. He was originally from Aydin and in Izmir he lived on this street for some time. His songs continue to resonate throughout the street.

The alley leads to a 58-meter-high tower housing the famous Asansör elevator. Built in 1907 by the Jewish businessman and philanthropist Nesim Levi (Bayraklıoğlu), the Asansör was designed to provide a convenient connection between two neighborhoods separated by a steep slope. It’s the only elevator in Türkiye constructed solely for this purpose.

As you ascend in the elevator, you’ll be treated to a delightful selection of retro songs performed by Dario Morena. The elevator offers stunning panoramic views of the city and the sea, making it a truly memorable experience. At the top, you’ll find a charming cafe and an observation deck for even more breathtaking vistas. Everyone can use the elevator absolutely free of charge.

Konak

Our tour concluded at Atatürk Square in the Konak district, one of Izmir’s most bustling and historic neighborhoods. The square, dominated by the impressive clock tower and the elegant Konak Yalı Mosque, is a vibrant hub of activity.

The Konak Yalı Mosque, built in 1755, is known for its unique octagonal design, which seamlessly connects to the minaret.

The 25-meter clock tower, a prominent landmark in Izmir, stands tall in the center of the square. Designed by the French-born Izmir architect Raymond Charles Pere, the tower was inaugurated in 1901 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sultan Abdulhamid II’s accession to the throne.

The square also houses the buildings of the Government and the Izmir City Municipality, emphasizing its importance as the administrative center of the city.

A short walk from the square will lead you to Kemeralti, Izmir’s largest and oldest bazaar. Our group enjoyed a delightful shopping experience there. The most fastidious shopaholics can satisfy their desires there – in shops and boutiques you can buy jewelry, clothes and accessories, shoes, perfumes, cosmetics, sweets, honey and spices, in a word, everything that your heart desires.

What kind of tourist is Izmir suitable for?

Izmir is a welcoming city that offers something for everyone, whether you’re a history buff, a beach lover, a foodie, or simply seeking a relaxing getaway.

Historical tourism: Izmir is a city with a rich history, where different cultures are intertwined. Ephesus is an example of the most famous ancient cities, located near Izmir.

Active tourism: we recommend visiting the village of Alacati for windsurfing, kitesurfing.

Relax tourism: We also recommend visiting Urla and Alacati, a quiet town with windmills.

Gastronomic tourism: Izmir cuisine is famous for its variety and freshness of products. Here you can taste traditional Turkish dishes, seafood and, of course, the famous Turkish coffee. We also recommend visiting the Köstem Olive Oil Museum and tasting fruit wines in the mountain village of Şirince.

Tourism in Izmir is suitable for both adults and children providing valuable educational experiences. The city also features accessible facilities to accommodate visitors with disabilities, ensuring a welcoming environment for all.

***

Izmir is a dynamic city that continues to evolve and offer new experiences for visitors. No matter your interests, you’re sure to find something that piques your curiosity. A single trip to Izmir may not be enough to fully explore all it has to offer, leaving you eager to return.///nCa, 6 October 2024

Kordon

İzmir Atatürk Anıtı – Atatürk Monument

Monument to Atatürk’s Mother – Zübeyde Hanım

Pasaport Ferry Terminal – Pasaport İskelesi – The terminal was built between 1867-1886 and was used at that time as the passport office of the Ottoman Empire

Konak

Atatürk Square in the Konak district – Konak Yalı Mosque

Clock tower

Dario Moreno Street