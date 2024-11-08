News Central Asia (nCa)

Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Japan discuss preparations for Central Asia-Japan Summit

On 8 November 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeshi Iwaya, MFA Turkmenistan reports.

The two ministers discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

They highlighted the strong foundation of trust between the two countries, built on high-level political dialogue. In this context, they emphasized the importance of joint preparations for the upcoming first Central Asia-Japan Summit.

The ministers stressed the significance of continued cooperation between their foreign ministries. They exchanged views on the agenda of the next inter-ministerial consultations, scheduled for the near future.

The conversation also touched upon trade and economic cooperation. Japanese companies expressed interest in expanding partnerships with Turkmenistan, particularly in areas such as green energy, decarbonization, and gas chemistry. The ministers underscored the role of joint economic cooperation committees in facilitating these efforts.

Finally, the ministers discussed upcoming events involving both countries, including Turkmenistan’s participation in the 2025 World Expo in Osaka. ///nCa, 8 November 2024

 

