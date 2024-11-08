Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation Representatives Visit Turkmenistan to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

A high-level delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Charitable Foundation visited Turkmenistan from 5 to 7 November 2024, marking a significant step in strengthening the friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation held a series of productive meetings with the Turkmen Muftiate, discussing avenues for enhancing cooperation and fostering cultural and social ties between the two nations.

During their visit, the foundation’s representatives paid homage to the Martyrs’ Mosque, one of Turkmenistan’s most revered shrines. They were introduced to the mosque’s rich history and traditions, and were deeply impressed by the high standards of cleanliness and order maintained at the site.

The delegation also visited the Palace of Orphans (Döwletliler Köşgi), named after the late President of the United Arab Emirates, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They were given a comprehensive tour of the educational facilities, including classrooms, the library, and the mosque. The guests were particularly impressed by the high quality of education and the spiritual opportunities provided to students.

On the following day, the delegation visited the magnificent Rukhy Mosque in Kipchak, the largest mosque in Turkmenistan. The grandeur and beauty of the architecture, as well as the unique spiritual atmosphere, left a lasting impression on the visitors.

The visit concluded with an excursion to the ancient city of Nisa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The delegation gained a deeper understanding of Turkmenistan’s rich history and culture by exploring the ancient monuments and ruins of the Parthian Kingdom.

In addition, during the visit, representatives of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Charitable Foundation of the United Arab Emirates visited the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan. The museum houses collections of ancient Turkmen carpets, rare samples of national clothes and fabrics, traditional household items and precious metal products.

This visit underscores the shared desire of both countries to strengthen mutual understanding and develop cultural and social ties, demonstrating mutual respect for each other’s cultural heritage and traditions. ///nCa, 8 November 2024