Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held an online meeting with the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources

On 7 November 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a videoconference meeting with the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the constructive nature of relations between the two countries, especially in such areas as trade and economy, energy, transport, logistics and others.

The United States commends Turkmenistan’s progress in fulfilling its international climate commitments since joining the Global Methane Pledge. Geoffrey Pyatt also acknowledged the successful collaboration between Turkmenistan and American companies like Tetrotech and Deloitte in implementing climate initiatives and projects.

Furthermore, the parties discussed key agenda items for the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) in Baku.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the field of combating climate change and in other areas of mutual interest. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 8 November 2024