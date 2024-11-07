Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan holds a leading position in the eradication of statelessness

One of the main directions of Turkmenistan’s strategic partnership with the United Nations is the humanitarian sphere.

In particular, the Government of Turkmenistan, together with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other international structures, is taking appropriate measures to ensure the rights of refugees and stateless persons.

Currently, the national legislation of Turkmenistan is recognized by the UNHCR as indicative in terms of protecting and ensuring the rights, freedoms and interests of all people living in the country.

It is important to note that Turkmenistan was the first in the region to develop and adopt a Refugee Law in 1997, and in 1998 joined the 1951 Convention on the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol.

By joining the main international instruments for the prevention and reduction of statelessness around the world, Turkmenistan confirmed its commitments.

As a party to the Convention on the Status of Refugees, Turkmenistan became the first country in Central Asia to accede to the Convention on the Status of Stateless Persons and the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness.

Turkmenistan has demonstrated a strong commitment to effective legislative regulation and the fulfillment of international migration obligations. This includes addressing the critical issues of social protection and equal opportunities for stateless persons and migrants.

A key milestone was the adoption of the Law of Turkmenistan “On Migration” in March 2012, which has undergone periodic updates and improvements.

In May 2012, Turkmenistan actively collaborated with the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to host an international conference focused on refugee issues.

Building on this momentum, in 2014, Turkmenistan, in partnership with the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration, organized a significant international forum on migration and statelessness. Furthermore, in 2016, the country hosted the inaugural Regional Conference on Statelessness.

It’s noteworthy that Turkmenistan initiated the participation of a refugee athlete team in the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat. The country remains committed to this collaborative approach, inviting refugee teams to various competitions and joint training sessions in preparation for major international sporting events.

In alignment with the Global Refugee Compact of 2018, Turkmenistan pledged to address all known cases of statelessness by granting citizenship, modernizing identification mechanisms, reforming birth registration procedures, and enhancing data management during the 2019 High-Level Segment on Statelessness.

Guided by the Global Campaign, Turkmenistan has successfully implemented the National Action Plan for the Eradication of Statelessness for 2019-2024.

In 2021, Turkmenistan adopted a law on the legal status of foreign citizens, establishing one of the world’s most comprehensive procedures for determining statelessness.

As a pioneering nation in the region to join the UNHCR Executive Committee, Turkmenistan actively participates in most fundamental UNHCR documents and is dedicated to implementing bold initiatives to eliminate statelessness.

Since the inception of the UN’s global #IBelong campaign in 2014, Turkmenistan has made significant strides in eradicating statelessness by implementing a robust statelessness status determination procedure. The country has successfully fulfilled its obligations under the ten-year program.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has granted citizenship to over 32,000 individuals, including refugees and stateless persons. This achievement is attributed to a combination of strong political will, legislative reforms, international cooperation, and the modernization of citizen identification and registration systems.

As a result of these systematic efforts, Turkmenistan has emerged as an international leader, becoming the first State Party to the Conventions on Statelessness to resolve all known cases of statelessness. Additionally, it is the first country in Central Asia to join the Global Alliance to End Statelessness.

Under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan remains committed to these humanitarian endeavors. The country’s priorities in this regard are reflected in its key positions at the 78th and 79th sessions of the UN General Assembly.

The Regional Ministerial Conference on the Eradication of Statelessness in Central Asia, scheduled for 8 November 2024, in Ashgabat, will serve as a crucial platform for sharing experiences and strengthening regional cooperation in eliminating statelessness. This conference will honor the region’s significant achievements in this area. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 7 November 2024