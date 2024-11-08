OSCE facilitates exchange of best practices for Turkmenistan’s WTO accession

Best practices from OSCE participating States for developing effective strategies to successfully navigate the WTO accession process were shared during an OSCE-organized seminar that took place on 6 and 7 November 2024.

The two-day seminar showcased successful strategies employed by participating States across the OSCE area during the preparatory phase of WTO accession negotiations. International experts reflected on the state participation in pricing mechanisms and control over national resources in the context of WTO rules as well as measures for ensuring the interests of certain industries during the WTO accession process.

Olivera Zurovac-Kuzman, Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat referred to the Ministerial Council Decision No. 4/16 “Strengthening good governance and promoting connectivity”, which, inter alia, reaffirms “the commitments of OSCE participating States to assist each other to increase the integration of their economies into the international economic and financial system, above all through early accession to the World Trade Organization”.

“The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has been actively co-operating with the Government of Turkmenistan in the areas of economic connectivity, trade and transport facilitation, strengthening customs procedures and improving export mechanisms,” emphasized Zurovac-Kuzman.

“Particular attention was given to supporting the Government’s efforts to meet Turkmenistan’s relevant international commitments, including those related to the WTO accession process,” she added.

The seminar brought together representatives from the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Finance and Economy, Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, State Customs Service and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs as well as other relevant ministries and institutions. ///OSCE Center in Ashgabat, 7 November 2024