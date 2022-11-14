Germany’s VDMA delegation to visit Turkmenistan

Germany’s VDMA (Mechanical Engineering Industry Association) textile technology trade delegation will visit Turkmenistan from 21 to 26 November 2022 on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economics, Monforts company said in a press release.

Monforts is one of the most innovative manufacturers of textile industry equipment with a global reputation. The German manufacturer machines has supplied seven complete finishing machine ranges to Cotam company in Turkmenistan.

According to Monforts, around 80% of Turkmenistan’s production of textiles and garments is currently exported, with a value of $350 million in 2020. This is now expected to rise to $450 million by 2023.

Cotam now has two separate manufacturing sites at Babadayhan and Kaka towns, both of which have now been equipped with Monforts technologies built at the company’s plant in St Stefan in Austria.

Babadayhan plant is now operating two Montex stenter lines and a Monfortex sanforizing line. At its new Kaka plant is equipped with Monforts technologies such as two Montex stenter lines, as well as a Thermex universal hotflue for continuous dyeing and curing.

“We are extremely pleased that the Ministry of the Textile Industry of Turkmenistan chose Monforts machinery for its new textile complex in Kaka and together with the machines for Babadayhan and other recent projects we are proud to say that 15 Monforts machines are now established in the country,” said Monforts Managing Director Stefan Flöth.

In addition to expanding in cotton yarns and fabrics, the country is also looking to enter other textile markets, including nonwovens, carpets and absorbent hygiene products. The negotiations are currently underway between the Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Textile Industry and the Korean Institute of Industrial Technologies to commence manufacturing synthetic fibres from polymers. ///nCa, 14 November 2022