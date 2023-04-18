China and Central Asian countries held the first Meeting of Ministers of Economy and Trade

On 18 April 2023, the First Meeting of the Ministers of Economy and Trade “China – Central Asia” was held via videoconference, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Turkmenistan was represented at the meeting by the Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Begench Gochmollayev. The online session was also attended by Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev, Minister of Commerce of China Wang Wentao, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavki Zavkizoda, and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov.

The meeting of Ministers of Economy and Trade “China – Central Asia” was organized on the initiative of the Chinese side and will be held on an ongoing basis in order to systematically sum up the outcomes of trade and economic cooperation and promote the economic development of the six countries.

During the meeting, the parties outlined the main ways to develop trade and economic partnership and approved draft documents on strengthening economic ties in the China-Central Asia format, which are expected to be signed during the first China+ Central Asia Summit.

The summit will be held in May this year in Xi'an.