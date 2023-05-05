On 20-26 April 2023, a delegation of Turkmen businessmen visited Romania. They took part in the following events and meetings, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania said in a press release.

On 24 April 2023, the Turkmen delegation took part in a business forum organized by the Romanian investment company Avangarde Group.

The purpose of the event is to promote the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Romania, the export-import, investment opportunities of the country’s regions and the provision of information about companies in this area, as well as the search for foreign companies.

On 25 April 2023, in the building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bucharest was held the opening of the “Day of Business Opportunities of Turkmenistan”, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania together with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bucharest.

The purpose of the event is to acquaint representatives of the business circles of Romania with the investment attractiveness of the national economy of Turkmenistan for establishing cooperation, as well as to carry out appropriate work to increase country’s the export potential.

On 26 April 2023, the Turkmen delegation met with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Prahova region and business circles.

The Romanian side briefed on investment, export-import opportunities of the provinces they represent, and on companies operating in these areas. The Ambassadors and representatives of the Embassies who took part in the event presented the economic relations between their country and Romania, provided information on the economic potential of the countries represented, as well as statistical information on trade with Romania.

The Turkmen side, in turn, made a presentation on the economic achievements of Turkmenistan, its export opportunities, the investment policy of Turkmenistan, as well as the activities of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The Romanian side was especially interested in information about the chemical industry, the textile industry, agricultural fertilizers, foodstuffs, construction materials industry of Turkmenistan. The underlined the need to intensify relations between Turkmen and Romanian businessmen. In addition, the participants were provided with handouts about Turkmen companies. ///nCa, 5 May 2023