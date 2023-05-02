A Turkmen-German business forum will be held in Germany in October. This issue was discussed during the recent visit to Germany of the Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister Rashid Meredov.

Meredov reported on outcomes of the visit, which took place on 25-28 Apr, to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a video conference on Monday.

During the meeting between the Turkmen delegation and the Secretary General of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, the preparations for the forum were covered. It was suggested that three preparatory thematic training seminars to be held virtually.

The Eastern Committee of the German Economy is a major regional initiative of Germany for 29 countries of Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia. The Eastern Committee provides assistance to members of the organization in implementing projects, establishing contacts and resolving issues related to entering the market in a particular region.

During the visit, negotiations were also held with the head of the German company CLAAS. The sides noted the importance of expanding contacts in such areas as technology, innovation, investment, digital technologies and green economy.

A meeting was also held with the head of the specialized water management company Wilo.

Cooperation in the international financial and banking spheres was discussed at a meeting with the heads of Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov commented on the report, emphasizing that Turkmen-German relations are multifaceted and on an upward trajectory.

The head of state underlined the solid potential for the intensification of bilateral partnership in various areas, the implementation of new promising projects.///nCa, 2 May 2023