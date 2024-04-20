News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Romania: word Magtymguly is heard in various groups of society

Romania: word Magtymguly is heard in various groups of society

By

On 18 April 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania hosted a literary evening in Bucharest dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. The event was held  with the assistance of the Organization “Spouses of Heads of Diplomatic Missions”.

Extensive information about the life and work of the great master of words of the Turkmen people was presented to the attention of the  audience. When comparing the original language with translations into various languages of the world, the laconicism and melody of Magtymguly’s poetic language and the issues of translation in conveying the deep meaning and consonance of the original aroused particular interest among the participants of the event.

The poems’ themes and enduring relevance sparked international interest in studying Magtymguly Fragi’s work.

Magtymguly Fragi’s profound creativity resonates with the human spirit, reflecting universal themes that touch the core of our lives. His beautiful poems, sung like melodies and treasured as wisdom, have been translated into numerous languages, including Romanian.

The exchange of views between the participants of the event continued during the festive Turkmen dastarkhan.///nCa, 20 April 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. International Conference in Bucharest Delves into Magtymguly Fragi’s Legacy: Celebrating Great Turkmen Poet
  2. Turkmen Scientists Discover New Handwritten Sources about Magtymguly in Hungary
  3. Turkmenistan and Romania Discuss Cultural Collaboration
  4. A conference dedicated to the year of “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” in Turkmenistan in 2024 was held in Ankara
  5. Turkmen Businessmen visited Romania
  6. TURKSOY hosted a conference dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  7. Tatarstan hosted an international round table dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi
  8. Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan: Reproduction of compositions by great Uzbek singers based on the poems of Magtymguly Fragi will take place in Ashgabat
  9. Turkmenistan Ambassador to Romania met with students in Bucharest
  10. Book by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the support of the Motherland” presented in Bucharest
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan