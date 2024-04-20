Romania: word Magtymguly is heard in various groups of society

On 18 April 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania hosted a literary evening in Bucharest dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. The event was held with the assistance of the Organization “Spouses of Heads of Diplomatic Missions”.

Extensive information about the life and work of the great master of words of the Turkmen people was presented to the attention of the audience. When comparing the original language with translations into various languages of the world, the laconicism and melody of Magtymguly’s poetic language and the issues of translation in conveying the deep meaning and consonance of the original aroused particular interest among the participants of the event.

The poems’ themes and enduring relevance sparked international interest in studying Magtymguly Fragi’s work.

Magtymguly Fragi’s profound creativity resonates with the human spirit, reflecting universal themes that touch the core of our lives. His beautiful poems, sung like melodies and treasured as wisdom, have been translated into numerous languages, including Romanian.

The exchange of views between the participants of the event continued during the festive Turkmen dastarkhan.///nCa, 20 April 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)