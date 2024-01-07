News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » A conference dedicated to the year of “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” in Turkmenistan in 2024 was held in Ankara

A conference dedicated to the year of “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” in Turkmenistan in 2024 was held in Ankara

By

On January 5, 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye, together with the Ankara University of Social Sciences and the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World, held an international scientific conference dedicated to declaring 2024 in Turkmenistan the year of “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi.”

The event was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Türkiye, heads of socio-political organizations, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia, as well as the media.

The participants highly appreciated the creative heritage of the great thinker and noted that the announcement of 2024 as the “Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world Magtymguly Fragi” at the meeting of the permanent council of TURKSOY, as well as inclusion of the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi in UNESCO’s list of celebrations for 2024-2025 resonate as a resounding recognition of the great thinker and poet’s work on an international stage.///Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye, 7 January 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan Announces Motto for 2024 Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  2. TURKSOY hosted a conference dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  3. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov invited TURKSOY Secretary General to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  4. Collection of manuscripts of Magtymguly Fragi inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register
  5. 2024 has been declared the year of Makhtumkuli in the Turkic world, and Annau to become its cultural capital
  6. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov Inspects on Construction of Magtymguly Cultural Complex to be inaugurated in 2024
  7. Magtymguly’s 300th Anniversary to be celebrated jointly with UNESCO
  8. The Premiere of the Play «Fragi» took place in Kyrgyzstan
  9. Turkmen Scientists Discover New Handwritten Sources about Magtymguly in Hungary
  10. Turkmen National Institute of World Languages has developed an app devoted to Magtymguly’s poetry
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan