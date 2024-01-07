A conference dedicated to the year of “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” in Turkmenistan in 2024 was held in Ankara

On January 5, 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye, together with the Ankara University of Social Sciences and the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World, held an international scientific conference dedicated to declaring 2024 in Turkmenistan the year of “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi.”

The event was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Türkiye, heads of socio-political organizations, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia, as well as the media.

The participants highly appreciated the creative heritage of the great thinker and noted that the announcement of 2024 as the “Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world Magtymguly Fragi” at the meeting of the permanent council of TURKSOY, as well as inclusion of the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi in UNESCO’s list of celebrations for 2024-2025 resonate as a resounding recognition of the great thinker and poet’s work on an international stage.///Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye, 7 January 2024